And here I was ready to gush about how the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls were the only undefeated teams in the NBA. • The Zach LaVine injury news is a bigger buzzkill than Eeyore at a rave. The Chicago Bulls were 4-0 for the first time in 25 years, and then a tiny ligament threw a massive wrench into the early-season outlook. Yes, it’s good news that ESPN’s Jamal Collier confirmed the Bulls do not think LaVine’s insistence on playing through the injury will cause further damage, but that does not mean enough damage is not already done. No matter how small the ligament tear might be, LaVine is still surely set to feel a nagging pain. How he deals with this pain will be a key storyline to follow over the next handful of games. After all, while the injury might be to his non-shooting hand, it still could make ballhandling and the use of active hands on defense that much more uncomfortable.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO