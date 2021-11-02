CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham's Father Posts 11-Minute Video of His Son Getting Open

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Odell Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram of missed opportunities for Browns quarterbacks where his son was open on a route.

Early Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared an 11-minute video to Instagram of his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily including Baker Mayfield.

The video was a screen recording of a YouTube video that goes week by week showing the Browns receiver being left open during a route.

“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote on Instagram.

The post includes the hashtags "#imafatherbeforeanything", "#ihurt4him", and "#disrespectful".

It was curious timing given that Tuesday is the NFL's trade deadline with the three-time Pro Bowler at the center of trade rumors. However, ESPN's Diana Russini reported the Browns have no plans to trade wide receiver Beckham Jr on Tuesday.

On Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers, Beckham Jr. recorded one catch for six yards. Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards but has yet to score a touchdown this season.

The Browns are 4-4 to start the season and sit in last place in the AFC North.

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
Tom Brady
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Pittsburgh Steelers
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints, Browns discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade

No offers came in that would have made sense for the Browns, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although there are no post-2021 guarantees in Beckham’s Giants-constructed contract, the eighth-year wide receiver is due more than $7M in base salary for the rest of this season. He has also struggled to carve out a steady role in Cleveland’s offense this season.
BrownsDigest

Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. Come to Agreement to Facilitate his Release

The Cleveland Browns have worked out a deal with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to clear the way for his release, ending his tenure with the team. The two sides worked out a deal where the Browns would convert a large part of his remaining salary for 2021 to a signing bonus, lowering his remaining salary so that he would be claimed on waivers by another team. By claiming him, the other team would take on Beckham's remaining salary, clearing some cap space for the Browns.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

