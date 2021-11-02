Odell Beckham's Father Posts 11-Minute Video of His Son Getting Open

Odell Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram of missed opportunities for Browns quarterbacks where his son was open on a route.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Early Tuesday, Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared an 11-minute video to Instagram of his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily including Baker Mayfield.

The video was a screen recording of a YouTube video that goes week by week showing the Browns receiver being left open during a route.

“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote on Instagram.

The post includes the hashtags "#imafatherbeforeanything", "#ihurt4him", and "#disrespectful".

It was curious timing given that Tuesday is the NFL's trade deadline with the three-time Pro Bowler at the center of trade rumors. However, ESPN's Diana Russini reported the Browns have no plans to trade wide receiver Beckham Jr on Tuesday.

On Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers, Beckham Jr. recorded one catch for six yards. Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards but has yet to score a touchdown this season.

The Browns are 4-4 to start the season and sit in last place in the AFC North.

More NFL Coverage: