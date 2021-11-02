CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Five thoughts from Sounders’ frustrating tie with LA Galaxy

By Miki Turner
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — It may not be a full-blown crisis, but the Seattle Sounders’ alarm bells are definitely ringing. Thanks to some help from Minnesota United on the weekend, the Sounders came into Monday night’s match with the LA Galaxy once again controlling their own destiny. Once again, they couldn’t seize the...

www.sounderatheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC Fan Appreciation Day returns to Lumen Field as Rave Green host LA Galaxy in regular-season home finale this Monday

Seattle Sounders FC today announced activities surrounding the club’s annual Fan Appreciation Day match, presented by Zulily, taking place this Monday against the LA Galaxy (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). Following the empty stadiums of 2020, the Rave Green are thrilled to come together with fans once more for the annual traditions established as part of the club’s regular-season home finale each year. Fans are encouraged to arrive and be in seats early so as not to miss any of the special presentations.
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas gives up lead to tie the LA Galaxy 2-2

FC Dallas coughed up a two-goal lead in the second half to end the game level against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Jesus Ferreira and Franco Jara scored first half goals, while LA got a penalty kick goal from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and a late goal from Sebastian Lletget to secure the draw.
MLS
chatsports.com

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Sporting KC

After a testy twenty minutes to start the game which was all Sporting KC, the LA Galaxy finally decided to provide midfield pressure (and stopped the panicked bootball to no one) and grew into the game. But once again unforced defensive errors did them in, not once, but twice in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Will Bruin
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Greg Vanney
Person
Jordan Morris
Yakima Herald Republic

The Seattle Sounders host the LA Galaxy in conference action

LA Galaxy (13-12-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-7, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -114, Los Angeles +295, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders play the LA Galaxy in conference action. The Sounders are 15-8-5 in conference...
MLS
Yakima Herald Republic

Sounders' winless streak reaches five in 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy

Nov. 2—If there's a worse way to head into the postseason, the Sounders FC have one more match to sink to those depths. As of Monday, the once fearsome club is winless in their past five games. Compounding the losses and lackluster results are the missed opportunities. Seattle had a...
MLS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Seattle Sounders draw with Chicharito's LA Galaxy, move into first place in West

Raul Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute as the Seattle Sounders moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference on Monday after a 1-1 tie with the visiting LA Galaxy. The Sounders (17-8-8, 59 points) inched past Sporting Kansas City (58 points) for...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Seattle Sounders#The Seattle Sounders#Minnesota United#Western Conference#Acl#Usmnt
Yakima Herald Republic

Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

SEATTLE (AP) — Not that he forget the sound, but Jordan Morris took a moment to appreciate noise when he stepped back on the field in a Seattle Sounders uniform. “It's been almost two years since I played in front of fans, so that was a special moment,” Morris said.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders training notebook: Decision Day looms

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders returned to practice on Thursday at Starfire, and the mood was as spirited as the training session. Perhaps that was because once again, the soccer gods had smiled upon Brian Schmetzer’s side by bestowing upon them some favorable results over the last two days in MLS play.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders closed out their 2021 regular-season home schedule on Monday with a disappointing 1-1 tie against the LA Galaxy. That left the Sounders with a home record of 8-4-5, the fewest wins they’ve ever had in a 34-game season and the lowest points per game (1.71) of any of the 13 MLS seasons they’ve played.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy: community player ratings form

The Seattle Sounders dropped some more points, this time at home, and to the other LA team. They played fine, I guess. But fine isn’t really what you want with only one more match before MLS playoffs commence. It would be nice if they were ramping up, but this feels more like winding down. Anyways, have fun with those ratings!
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC battles to 1-1 home draw with LA Galaxy Monday evening at Lumen Field

Raúl Ruidíaz tied the single-season club record with his 17th goal of the season as Sounders FC (17-8-8, 59 points) drew 1-1 with the LA Galaxy (13-12-8, 47 points) on Monday evening at Lumen Field. Seattle sits atop the Western Conference going into Sunday’s Decision Day matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (3:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Prime Video, Univision-Seattle, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MLS
LAG Confidential

Scoping out the scenarios on Decision Day for LA Galaxy

So listen: The LA Galaxy may have drawn on Monday, but it turns out they remain above the playoff line in the Western Conference! All is not lost!. That’s right, it’s pretty incredible, but what looked like a doom result on Monday now looks a lot better, after LAFC drew their game in hand on Tuesday and Real Salt Lake lost theirs on Wednesday.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: MNUFC @ LA Galaxy

Minnesota United completes their 2021 regular season this evening against the LA Galaxy on Fox Sports 1. On the line for both teams is a trip to the MLS Cup Playoffs, which will begin in two weeks time. Out of the two sides, Minnesota has the easier way into the playoffs. Just don’t lose. As for the Galaxy, a draw would certainly help their chances, but there is still the possibility of being dropped below the playoff line with a loss.
MLS
lagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy announce 2021 team awards

LOS ANGELES (Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021) – The LA Galaxy have announced the recipients of the club’s 2021 team awards following the conclusion of the 2021 MLS Regular Season. Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was named the 2021 LA Galaxy Player of the Year, presented by Herbalife Nutrition, in addition to claiming Golden Boot honors. Additionally, defender Julian Araujo was named the Defender of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Doom Predictions 2021 Playoffs First Round

*SIGH* Let's Talk About the Referees (Again) The PRO referees did not exactly cover themselves in glory on Decision Day and the most egregious example is probably in the SKC vs RSL game where a handball in the box was missed by Ted Unkel, pictured above trying to figure out if he pooped himself or not, and then was reviewed by VAR and apparently deemed to not be clear and obvious. Assuming the tweet doesn't get taken down, you can view the video here: SKC Twitter Handball. Even worse, the game winning goal for RSL had what looked to be a pretty clear offsides that did not get called, watch yourself: RSL vs SKC highlights. For his part, Peter Vermes is big mad and seems to be claiming that there is a conspiracy against SKC which is...rich given some of the non-calls SKC has gotten lately. While Vermes is clearly delusion if he thinks that SKC is treated unfairly by the referees, he does have a point that the referee situation is terrible right now in MLS and seems to be getting worse. Those two non-calls mean that the LA Galaxy are out of the playoffs and prevented SKC from being top of the west. Sure, the LA Galaxy didn't get to that desperate situation solely because of one bad referee call, but both SKC and the LA Galaxy do have reasons to be pretty grumpy about it. MLS has to ensure that the referees are going to VAR, reviewing on video if necessary even if it delays the playoff games a bit, because while I like a quick call I like a correct call much, much better. Anyway, let's try to predict the playoffs now and probably fail at it.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy