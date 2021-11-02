Five thoughts from Sounders’ frustrating tie with LA Galaxy

*SIGH* Let's Talk About the Referees (Again) The PRO referees did not exactly cover themselves in glory on Decision Day and the most egregious example is probably in the SKC vs RSL game where a handball in the box was missed by Ted Unkel, pictured above trying to figure out if he pooped himself or not, and then was reviewed by VAR and apparently deemed to not be clear and obvious. Assuming the tweet doesn't get taken down, you can view the video here: SKC Twitter Handball. Even worse, the game winning goal for RSL had what looked to be a pretty clear offsides that did not get called, watch yourself: RSL vs SKC highlights. For his part, Peter Vermes is big mad and seems to be claiming that there is a conspiracy against SKC which is...rich given some of the non-calls SKC has gotten lately. While Vermes is clearly delusion if he thinks that SKC is treated unfairly by the referees, he does have a point that the referee situation is terrible right now in MLS and seems to be getting worse. Those two non-calls mean that the LA Galaxy are out of the playoffs and prevented SKC from being top of the west. Sure, the LA Galaxy didn't get to that desperate situation solely because of one bad referee call, but both SKC and the LA Galaxy do have reasons to be pretty grumpy about it. MLS has to ensure that the referees are going to VAR, reviewing on video if necessary even if it delays the playoff games a bit, because while I like a quick call I like a correct call much, much better. Anyway, let's try to predict the playoffs now and probably fail at it.

