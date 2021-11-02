CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

OPINION: Memo to COP26: To save our forests, recognize local and indigenous land rights now

trust.org
 6 days ago

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. Many forest projects fail because they neglect to include and pay the people who own, live and work on the land. By Malcolm Childress and Anna Locke, Prindex co-directors. Our...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
trust.org

Focus turns to climate finance after flurry of COP26 pledges

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Governments will push for agreement on Monday on how to help vulnerable countries deal with global warming and compensate them for damage already done, a test of whether developing and rich nations can end a standoff over cash for climate change. At the start of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Cop26: can our seas save us?

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, the Guardian’s biodiversity reporter, Phoebe Weston, talks to one of the world’s leading marine ecologists, Dr Enric Sala, about the role our oceans can play in preventing climate catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Land Rights#Indigenous Rights#Tropical Forests#Opinion Piece#Forest Management#Prindex Co
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
trust.org

At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to protect nature in climate change fight

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate summit said. With a rising world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

Stronger climate action urged at COP26 to avoid 'unimaginable' health risks

From extreme heat to hunger, climate change is bringing growing health threats - but bringing together emissions cuts and adaptation efforts could help. * Health risks linked to climate change are rising. * Linking work on mitigation, adaptation and health could help. * UK's NHS among health systems set to...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

21 Brazil scientists snub medals in row with Bolsonaro

Twenty-one scientists awarded one of Brazil's highest honors, the National Order of Scientific Merit, rejected their medals Saturday after President Jair Bolsonaro withdrew two colleagues whose work apparently discomfited his government from the list of honorees. The far-right president named 25 people Wednesday to receive the honor, which Brazil created in 1992 to recognize the most important contributions to science and technology. However, two days later, he withdrew the names of two prominent scientists from the list. One was Dr. Marcus Lacerda, who published one of the first studies finding the drug chloroquine is ineffective against Covid-19 -- rebutting Bolsonaro's pet strategy for fighting the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
tsl.news

OPINION: Fighting for the climate means upholding Indigenous sovereignty

Indigenous Wet’suwet’en water defenders are currently occupying their sovereign territory in British Columbia, Canada to resist construction of the illegal Coastal Gaslink Pipeline. Despite many attempts at invasion by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Wet’suwet’en have continued to protect their land. Last year, the RCMP made a military-style raid on the unceded territory, arresting matriarchs while they performed a ceremony to honor missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. More recently, the RCMP made an assault on the Gidimt’en Checkpoint where they violently removed a protester attached to a blockade to protect the sacred headwaters of the Wet’suwet’en.
CLAREMONT, CA
trust.org

Baffled? You're not alone - COP26 spawns confusing array of acronyms

GLASGOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Do you know your GFANZ from your ISSB from your PPCA? Welcome to COP26!. With truly global initiatives to slash the rate of planetary warming hard to come by, governments, companies and civil society groups are banding together in multiple smaller groups to try and accelerate change.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy