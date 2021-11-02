Win Tickets To The Jingle Ball

James Taylor & Jackson Browne are coming to the Amalie Arena, on November 11th, and Q105 has your shot to win tickets!. For more information and tickets: Click Here. Since his debut album, James Taylor, was released in 1968, James Taylor has been one of the most impactful singer-songwriters in American musical culture. His relaxed and lyrical style has reached the hearts and minds of millions of listeners over the years, across multiple generations. Taylor has also scooped up prestigious awards, including six Grammys, inductions into multiple music halls of fame and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has had both critical and commercial success through No. 1 hits and platinum albums since his first chart-topper, “Fire and Rain”, in 1971. Overall, Taylor has sold over 100 million albums in the course of his career, making him one of the best-selling solo artists of all time.

