Entertainment

Win Tickets To The Jingle Ball

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin two tickets to the Jingle Ball on December 16th featuring Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat and...

cwatlanta.cbslocal.com

1037thegame.com

Text to Win Tickets to Downtown Rising!

103.7 The Game wants to send you to Downtown Rising to see the Bounce Queen of New Orleans with Tank and the Bangas on November 11th at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Text ‘DTR‘ to 68683 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!. Downtown Rising...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1051thebounce.com

Win Tickets To Holiday Heat By Taking The LUDA-QUIZ

Detroit! 105.1 The Bounce is bringing you the HEAT! This holiday season, on December 19, 2021 at the Fox Theatre is the 105.1 The Holiday Heat starring Ludacris, and Nelly with special guest, Trina. Tickets are on sale now and available through 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

OKLAHOMA! Win Your Tickets To The Show

This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. This iconic brand new reimagined production, “OKLAHOMA!”, the musical, is coming to Detroit from February 22 to February 27 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase at www.313Presents.com.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Doja Cat
thenew93q.com

Win Tickets to the Nutcracker Market 2021

Join us for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market - The Redo, Nov. 11-14, 2021 at NRG Center. Your favorite holiday shopping extravaganza is back with over 260 merchants with thousands of items such as home decor, gourmet food, apparel, gifts, jewelry, ornaments, nutcrackers, men’s items and more!. Tickets on sale...
SHOPPING
koit.com

Win Tickets: Dave Koz & Friends

See Dave Koz & Friends – “Christmas Tour 2021”. with Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Rebecca Jade. December 23, 2021 at the San Jose Civic – San Jose. ENTER BELOW for a chance at winning tickets to see Dave Koz & Friends -“Christmas Tour 2021”. 96.5 KOIT General...
SAN JOSE, CA
star967.net

Win Tickets to Master Chef Live!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Master Chef Live!. They will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. MasterChef Live! brings MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike…LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.
TV SHOWS
wjol.com

Win Tickets to Brian Culbertson!

Listen to Kevin Kollins in the afternoons all next week (Nov. 8-12) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Brian Culbertson!. He will be giving them away every day between 3-5pm. SHOW DETAILS: Wednesday, November 17th at the Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at...
MUSIC
#Jingle Ball#Atlanta#The Next Day#Cw
star967.net

Win Tickets to see Cinderella!

Listen to Jillian in the middays all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cinderella!. She will be giving them away every day between 10a-Noon. SHOW DETAILS: Saturday, January 8th at 8pm at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at paramountaurora.com. An enchanting...
MOVIES
koit.com

Win Tickets: Straight No Chaser

WHO: Straight No Chaser “Back in the High Life Tour 2021”. Enter below for your chance to win premium tickets to Straight No Chaser “Back in the High Life Tour 2021”. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/05/2021 at 3:30pm through 12/17/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive: Two (2) premium tickets to see Straight No Chaser – “Back in the High Life Tour 2021” on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets are good for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Approximate Prize Value: $49.98. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 12/20/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
SAN JOSE, CA
959theriver.com

Win a Pair of Tickets to the WNDR Museum!

Listen to Mackay in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the WNDR Museum!. He will be giving them away every day with trivia at 7:50am. Chicago’s original immersive art and technology experience in Chicago’s West Loop! Explore more than 20 brand new interactive installations at WNDR Museum! Get your tickets today and go on a multi-dimensional journey where you’ll become part of the artwork by engaging with each installation.
CHICAGO, IL
energy941.com

Win Your Tickets To SWEDISH HOUSE MAIFA

SWEDISH HOUSE MAIFA are back together and hitting the road in 2022 for the “PARADISE AGAIN” tour. Win your tickets everyday at 11am and 4pm to see them Thursday, August 25, 2022. Call 210-470-5836!. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 29 at 10am and you can get them here.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
myq105.com

Another Chance To Win James Taylor Tickets

James Taylor & Jackson Browne are coming to the Amalie Arena, on November 11th, and Q105 has your shot to win tickets!. For more information and tickets: Click Here. Since his debut album, James Taylor, was released in 1968, James Taylor has been one of the most impactful singer-songwriters in American musical culture. His relaxed and lyrical style has reached the hearts and minds of millions of listeners over the years, across multiple generations. Taylor has also scooped up prestigious awards, including six Grammys, inductions into multiple music halls of fame and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has had both critical and commercial success through No. 1 hits and platinum albums since his first chart-topper, “Fire and Rain”, in 1971. Overall, Taylor has sold over 100 million albums in the course of his career, making him one of the best-selling solo artists of all time.
MUSIC
knoxvillewolf.com

Win Brantley Gilbert Tickets

Win Brantley Gilbert Tickets
LIFESTYLE
star967.net

Win Michael Bolton Tickets!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the Morning all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Michael Bolton, Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites !. They will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. SHOW DETAILS: Saturday, December 11th at the Four Winds Casino in...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
myq105.com

Win Tickets And See Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing the “Nobody Does This” Tour the Amalie Arena!. Tune in to Q105 weekday afternoons at 320pm with Mason Dixon for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco on November 18th!. After a year off the road, Maniscalco is back with his...
MUSIC
knoxvillewolf.com

Win Tickets To The Knoxville Ice Bears

Win Tickets To The Knoxville Ice Bears
SPORTS
997now.com

Win FRONT ROW Tickets to POPTOPIA

Starring: The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie,. REGISTER below for your chance to WIN FRONT ROW tickets to POPTOPIA. 99.7 NOW General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 10/25/2021 at 12:00am through 12/3/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: One (1) winner will receive two (2) FRONT ROW tickets to 99.7 NOW Presents: POPTOPIA on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets are valid for Saturday, December 4, 2021 ONLY. ARV $100.00. Winner will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 12/3/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
SAN JOSE, CA
KISS 106

How to Win Tickets to WWE Smackdown in Evansville

The WWE is making its triumphant return to Evansville when Smackdown comes to town on Friday, November 5th. If you've ever been to a live WWE show, then you already know how much fun they are. If you've never been, you don't know what you're missing - and we're gonna give you a chance to change that.
WWE

