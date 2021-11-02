Have you seen them? 12-year-old girls reported missing from children’s home in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County detectives are searching for two 12-year-old girls who are missing from a children’s home.

Deputies said the girls, Celestial White and Roxy Lutz, left Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise on foot Sunday just before 7 p.m.

They were last seen walking together east on Jacob Brock Avenue in a wooded area along the roadway.

Sheriff’s deputies were called soon after employees searched but were unable to locate the girls.

Deputies said Celestial was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants. Roxy was wearing a gray jacket and jeans and carrying a denim purse.

Both girls are new to the area, investigators said.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s nonemergency number at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.