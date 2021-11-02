CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen them? 12-year-old girls reported missing from children’s home in Volusia County

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County detectives are searching for two 12-year-old girls who are missing from a children’s home.

Deputies said the girls, Celestial White and Roxy Lutz, left Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise on foot Sunday just before 7 p.m.

They were last seen walking together east on Jacob Brock Avenue in a wooded area along the roadway.

Sheriff’s deputies were called soon after employees searched but were unable to locate the girls.

Deputies said Celestial was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants. Roxy was wearing a gray jacket and jeans and carrying a denim purse.

Both girls are new to the area, investigators said.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s nonemergency number at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.

BindiAtTheBeach
5d ago

Same home those other 2 kids escaped from and went on a breaking and entering and shooting rampage. There has to be a common denominator if this continues.

Witchqueen New Orleans
5d ago

That place used to offer subsidized daycare for low income families I went with a friend to pick up her son and it was immaculate and the people working there were wonderful. Hopefully they can get the runaway problem under control or allot of people will be left without childcare and/or homeless. Super Sad!

