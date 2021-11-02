New British Dating Show Shocks Internet With Dramatic Elimination

OMG! How have I not heard about this before today? Let me first say that up until this moment I have been completely and openly against ALL dating reality shows. Sorry, I just don’t believe you can find true love with cameras rolling and people having content creation agendas that take precedence over the heart. Top of the list for me here?! “The Bachelor”/”The Bachelorette” (pictured above). I’ve never watched one second of each, but I am aware of how they work-especially the “Rose Ceremony” at the end of each show where you either get a rose (you stay as a contestant), or you don’t and you’re show the door. On the new UK dating show, “The Love Trap,” being shown the door is taken to the next level.

