CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New British Dating Show Shocks Internet With Dramatic Elimination

By Alexandra Schonfeld
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An eligible bachelor tries to discern from a group of contestants who is really looking for love and who is really looking for a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

People Can’t Get Over Wild Clip of How Contestant Is Eliminated on Outlandish New Dating Show ‘The Love Trap’

A remarkably rewatchable clip from a new British dating show is, quite understandably, enjoying some massive virality this week. The clip in question, taken from a recently launched Channel 4 show titled The Love Trap, opens with a familiar man named David being asked who—in his opinion—is “a love trap.” (While describing videos like this one arguably sucks the fun out of them, doing so is more or less required in articles of this nature.) After David makes his selection, the chosen woman—and, in all fairness, you should pause reading and play the clip first unless you’re cool with one hell of a spoiler—quite literally falls through the floor.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

British Reality Dating Show MUST Be Copied In America

OMG! How have I not heard about this before today? Let me first say that up until this moment I have been completely and openly against ALL dating reality shows. Sorry, I just don’t believe you can find true love with cameras rolling and people having content creation agendas that take precedence over the heart. Top of the list for me here?! “The Bachelor”/”The Bachelorette” (pictured above). I’ve never watched one second of each, but I am aware of how they work-especially the “Rose Ceremony” at the end of each show where you either get a rose (you stay as a contestant), or you don’t and you’re show the door. On the new UK dating show, “The Love Trap,” being shown the door is taken to the next level.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show#Uk#New British#American#Channel 4#Brocklesnitch
Newsweek

'I Manage a Group Of Performing Cats'

In 2004, I had trained Tuna and several other cats put together a cat band that played piano, drums and guitar. The show took on a life of its own, people turned up in droves. There are so many cat lovers out there.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off eliminates sixth baker of 2021 series

The Great British Bake Off spoilers follow. Tension was at an all-time high as The Great British Bake Off bakers tackled a hectic, weirdly innuendo-packed Pastry Week. For tonight's (October 26) three challenges, the contestants had to make a perfect batch of filled and glazed chouxnuts, a laminated baklava and a beautifully designed terrine pie.
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Dangerous Dating Show Dumps Rejects in a Hole, New Tax on Billionaires Unveiled | The Tonight Show

Jimmy addresses a new UK dating show that has a brutal twist and U.S. Democrats unveiling a proposed tax on billionaires. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
TV & VIDEOS
thetvaddict.com

November 2021 Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

HAWKEYE is coming to Disney+ in November 2021, while Showtime will air the debut of YELLOWJACKETS, and THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR (starring Will Farrell and Paul Rudd) is coming to AppleTV+. The second season of THE HOT ZONE series is also coming to Nat Geo and a new DEXTER series will premiere on Showtime. Meanwhile, over on The CW, there will be new seasons of THE FLASH and RIVERDALE.
TV SERIES
Grazia

The Internet Is Desperate For Chris Evans And Selena Gomez To Date

Do Travis and Kourtney have a new celebrity pairing to add to their power couple group? The internet certainly thinks so. If they’re right, hopefully they’re not as full on with the PDA! That’s right, the relationship rumour mill is turning. This time, Disney star turned pop icon and Instagram royalist Selena Gomez could be dating the actual Captain America himself - if you believe Twitter and TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why people are freaking out about the new dating show 'The Love Trap'

Romantic rejection is brutal enough — now, imagine if your date could literally send you plummeting through a trapdoor if they felt like things weren’t going well. That’s basically the premise of “The Love Trap,” a new British dating show that’s going viral for the dramatic way it eliminates contestants.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: FOX Puts a New Twist on 2003 Dating Show

Joe Millionaire is coming back to FOX after 18 years, but there is a new twist for the reality dating series. This time around, there will be two single men looking for love. Only one will be a real millionaire and the ladies won’t know which one. The new Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer series will arrive in January 2022.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy