Emory University police arrest travel nurse accused of sexual assault

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Emory University police said they have arrested a travel nurse accused of sexual assault.

Police arrested Nikhil Narasappa on Monday. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexually assaulting someone he’s supposed to be supervising or disciplining.

Emory police confirmed that a travel nurse who worked for Premier Healthcare Professionals was arrested and their contract was terminated, but did not specifically confirm it was Narasappa.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that the incident happened at Emory’s midtown campus and that Narasappa was a supervisor. Court documents said he was charged with committing sexual battery on two different patients. There were four warrants under Narasappa’s name, but specific details about what he is accused of doing were not released.

Emory police said the incidents occurred on Oct. 13 and Nov. 1. The employee was immediately placed on leave during the investigation.

The investigation was inconclusive, but police consulted with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and obtained arrest warrants.

Narasappa faced a judge on Tuesday. His attorney said she knew a judge wasn’t able to give him a bond Tuesday.

“The wellbeing and safety of Emory Healthcare patients remain the top priority for our organization. Emory Healthcare is a healing environment and acts of violence or aggressive behavior will never be tolerated,” officials said in a statement. “We are deeply concerned about the incidents that occurred and will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies.”

