CVRx (NSDQ:CVRX) shares ticked up today on third-quarter results that came in ahead of the consensus forecast. The Minneapolis-based implantable neuromodulation technology developer posted losses of $6.1 million, or 30¢ per share, on sales of $3.4 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a nearly doubled bottom-line slide deeper into the red despite sales growth of more than three times last year’s revenue total for the third quarter.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO