Doctor Strange 2 Merchandise Offers a Better Look at America Chavez

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
