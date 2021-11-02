CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. State health officials reported 24 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including fatalities in Blue Earth, Nicollet,...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

willmarradio.com

Four area residents succumb to COVID-19-related illness

(Willmar MN-) Four area residents have died from COVID-19-related illness. They were among 35 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. The area victims included a person in their early 80s from Kandiyohi County, a person in their late 70s from Meeker County, a person in their early 80s from McLeod County and a Stearns County resident in their late 60s. There were 3378 cases of coronavirus reported on Friday which includes both new cases and re-infections. Locally, there were 35 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, 108 in Stearns, 20 in Meeker, 16 in Renville, 15 in Pope, 11 in Swift and zero cases reported in Chippewa County. The figures were based on approximately 38,600 test results.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Southeast Minnesota school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

Triton Public Schools in southeast Minnesota has switched to full-on distance learning because an estimated 5% of its enrollment has tested positive for COVID-19. The district consolidates the towns of Claremont, Dodge Center and West Concord and has an enrollment of 1,117 students. Five percent of the enrollment equates to approximately 55 students testing positive for the coronavirus, which is transmitting at high levels everywhere in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID cases and deaths jump

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin took a sharp jump, according to Wednesday's data. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,801 new cases, more than doubling new cases from the previous day. The seven-day average of new cases also rose to 1,996. The seven-day average...
WISCONSIN STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans have concerns about Walz transferring non-critical COVID patients from overcrowded hospitals to nursing homes

Top Republican lawmakers say there are still unanswered questions, after Governor Tim Walz announced the first nursing home will be accepting less-critical COVID patients from overburdened hospitals in Minnesota. Rochester Senator Carla Nelson asks if incoming COVID patients will be contagious — and if residents and their families will be notified that they’re arriving:
ROCHESTER, MN
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern Minnesota News

Hodgepodge of vaccine rules for county jails in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Employees at Minnesota state prisons are required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. But, only two Minnesota counties, Hennepin and Ramsey, have a similar requirement for their jails. Unlike state prisons, which are operated by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, jails are under the authority of county sheriffs, who set their own policies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Person in their early 30’s dies of COVID in Watonwan County

A person in their early 30’s from Watonwan County has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. The death, which was the 15th in Watonwan County since the start of the pandemic, was among several reported in southern Minnesota Wednesday. In Blue Earth County, a person in their late 60’s died of the virus, says MDH. A Le Sueur County resident in their early 80’s died, and Martin County saw two COVID deaths: a person in their early 60’s and a person in their early 80’s. Forty-three total deaths were recorded Wednesday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 8,761.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming, Clinton, Union Counties, experiencing high levels of COVID-19 virus transmission

Lycoming County, along with Clinton and Union counties, are among the 74% of counties in the United States currently experiencing the highest level of virus transmission. In a recent online update, Barbara Hemmendinger, retired family medicine educator and member of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, spoke about the ongoing rate of infections in Lycoming County and how it compares to other areas of the state and country.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
thelandonline.com

Three area residents die of COVID-19

MANKATO — Three confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday raised south-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 326. The latest deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 80-84 years old, a Nicollet County resident between 75-79, and a Sibley County resident between 80-84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children begins this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval for that age group. Walz says the vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota...
SAINT PAUL, MN
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Pioneer Press

First death of a Minnesota teenager from COVID-19 reported Thursday

The first death of a Minnesota teenager from COVID-19 was reported Thursday by the state Department of Health. A Hennepin County resident between the age of 15- and 19-years-old was among the 26 new fatalities from COVID-19 reported Thursday. State health officials declined to say if the teen had any underlying health conditions or other factors that put them at higher risk of a severe infection.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

