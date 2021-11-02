COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties

(Willmar MN-) Four area residents have died from COVID-19-related illness. They were among 35 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. The area victims included a person in their early 80s from Kandiyohi County, a person in their late 70s from Meeker County, a person in their early 80s from McLeod County and a Stearns County resident in their late 60s. There were 3378 cases of coronavirus reported on Friday which includes both new cases and re-infections. Locally, there were 35 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, 108 in Stearns, 20 in Meeker, 16 in Renville, 15 in Pope, 11 in Swift and zero cases reported in Chippewa County. The figures were based on approximately 38,600 test results.
Comments / 1