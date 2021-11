OCEAN CITY — With a little more than six minutes remaining in Ocean City’s game against Williamstown on Saturday afternoon at Carey Stadium, Red Raiders running back Sean Mazzitelli ran around the right side and scored from 9 yards out. His celebration was a pretty spot-on rendition of Michael Jackson in the “Thriller” video. It’s Halloween weekend, why not have a little fun, right? Especially when you’re up 31-7 and about to improve to 9-0. Williamstown was able to get a late score but by that time the outcome was decided, and the final score in the Bunting Family Pharmacy Game of the Week read 31-14. Another dominating performance by Ocean City’s offensive line and rushing attack. Football is pretty darn fun at the shore these days, as the Red Raiders seemingly can do no wrong.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO