CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 on the set of ‘Aquaman 2’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Jason Momoa reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Dune.’

The 42-year-old star took to Instagram to share what happened, explaining he “got hit with COVID right after the premiere,” and that there were “a lot of people” he met in England, so he is not sure who he got it from.

The actor confessed he “got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows,” adding that he is “doing fine,” and has been quarantining outside his home.

Jason seems to be showing no symptoms of the virus, as he posted a clip on social media with his current roommate, professional skater Erik Ellington , riding a skateboard and having fun inside their home, with the actor saying in the video, “We’re having a ball!”

It was reported that the Hollywood star received the news while he was on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ with a close source announcing a possible delay on the filming of the sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Z8K_0ckFPsy300 GettyImages

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule,” the source shared.

And it seems producers are “hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” however everyone “is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Ellington
Person
Jason Momoa
myheraldreview.com

Khloe Kardashian and True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True have tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old reality star and her three-year-old daughter have both tested positive for the virus, and are now “in quarantine and following guidelines” to keep themselves and others safe. Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi guys I wanted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Covid#Gettyimages
The Independent

Chris Pratt says Instagram backlash made him go to bed ‘depressed’

Chris Pratt has said he went to bed “upset” and “depressed” after he was criticised for praising his wife for giving him a “healthy” daughter.Many fans took his Instagram post to be a shot at his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he also shares a child but one who suffers with several health issues.Pratt returned to Instagram to address the response to his post: “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out.”The Guardians of the Galaxy actor then said he started listening...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24/7 Wall St.

Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Related

Having a famous relative doesn’t hurt when you’re trying to make it in a competitive business like music or the movies — but while it may get your foot in the door, you’ll have to prove yourself talented and worthy of that big break on your own merits. In some cases, the connection between a […]
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy