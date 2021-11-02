CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors star Fred VanVleet’s 3-emoji reaction to OG Anunoby bing bonging Knicks

By Quinn Allen
 5 days ago
The Toronto Raptors continued their hot streak on Monday as they beat the New York Knicks at MSG to collect a fourth-straight victory. Leading the way was OG Anunoby, who erupted for a team and career-high 36 points. His performance drew a simple yet powerful response from Fred VanVleet,...

Fred VanVleet is now nothing less than the most important player on the Raptors

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam, National Basketball Association, Toronto, DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Precious Achiuwa. It wasn’t long ago that Fred VanVleet emerged as one of the NBA’s ultimate role players. As a member of 2019’s championship Raptors team, he was a long way from a star...
OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

The goal for the Toronto Raptors this season is to outshoot teams by five field goals every night. The analytics suggest that's what it takes to be a successful team in the NBA. If you can get five more possessions, take five more shots than your opposition you should win most games, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week. So that's what Toronto has dedicated itself to this season. The Raptors want to outwork opposing teams, force turnovers, grab offensive rebounds, and, at the very least, get up five extra shot attempts up.
"He Won't Shut Up" Fred VanVleet's Hilarious Comment After The Toronto Raptors Beat The Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors crushed the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night in Canada. They improve their record to 2-4, while the Pacers fall to 1-4 on the new season. Former All-Star Pascal Siakam did not play in the game, and has yet to play this season, but after the game Fred VanVleet was asked about Siakam's energy for the team while he's sitting on the bench as an assistant coach.
10 things: Anunoby's efficiency in the post a promising sign for Raptors

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 111-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. One -- The Raptors really wanted this one, which is why it stings so much. Nick Nurse shortened his rotation, leaned heavily on his starters with Fred VanVleet leading the way at 42 minutes while OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes both played 39 apiece, and yet they still chased the entire way only to fall just short. You can't fault their effort, particularly in the second half where they gnawed at a 20-point deficit to force a one-possession chance to tie at the end, but where this team will come to regret is their execution and attention to detail.
OG Anunoby’s first half vs. Mavericks offers glimpse of Raptors’ best selves

When OG Anunoby is playing to the level he’s capable, the Toronto Raptors ascend to a different stratosphere. After a magnificent preseason in which he looked primed to sprint into a star-turning year, Anunoby has struggled to find that same consistency in regular-season play. The reasons for why this is the case, of course, have been cited many times over—this is a new role for him which entails a usage rate he’s never touched and a shot diet he’s never put into practice.
10 Things: Fred VanVleet emerging as Raptors' clear leader

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 118-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. One -- This win was very similar to their other victory against Boston. The Raptors swarmed the Pacers which took them entirely out of their offence, won the possession battle by a landslide with a 22-10 edge in turnovers along with 16-9 in offensive rebounds, and that almost always results in a win. The Raptors kicked it into another gear defensively in the second half and basically ran the Pacers out of the gym. That effort, coupled with better shooting from their main players, resulted in a blowout win in which the Raptors stamped out every single comeback charge by the Pacers. You will see the Raptors win in this fashion regularly this season.
The real meaning of ‘bing bong’ — and why Knicks fans have adopted the term

The Knicks are off to a red-hot start to the season, and their fans have latched on to an interesting chant — “Bing bong.”. What does bing bong mean? That seems to be the question of the hour even for casual basketball fans, as the catchphrase has gone viral — courtesy of Sidetalk, the verified Twitter account run by a pair of NYU students.
Fred VanVleet carries Raptors past Pacers

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Indiana Pacers 118-100 Wednesday night. OG Anunoby added 25 points with five steals and Scottie Barnes had 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Raptors, who won for the second time in five games this season and for the first time in four home games.
10 things: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. come up clutch for Raptors

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 110-109 win over the Orlando Magic. 1. It didn't need to be so exciting, but who can complain? The Raptors looked lethargic for the first three quarters Friday before finally getting serious in the fourth, rattling off an 11-for-12 stretch to take a 12-point lead with two minutes left, and that's where the game should have ended. But the Magic were plucky all night, and they battled right to the bitter end by catching the Raptors with one last sucker punch, which had the home team wobbling on the brink of a frustrating loss. But it was Gary Trent Jr. bailing the team out with a quick jab to knock the ball into the backcourt, ending Orlando's comeback bid. It was hardly a sharp effort by the Raptors, but the result is nonetheless a satisfying one.
Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors were midway through a dominant third quarter when Svi Mykhailiuk's basket gave them the lead for good. It was 68-66 — the final score of the first NBA game, exactly 75 years earlier. With a shot clock and 3-pointer in today's game, the...
