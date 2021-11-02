Raptors star Fred VanVleet’s 3-emoji reaction to OG Anunoby bing bonging Knicks

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 110-109 win over the Orlando Magic. 1. It didn't need to be so exciting, but who can complain? The Raptors looked lethargic for the first three quarters Friday before finally getting serious in the fourth, rattling off an 11-for-12 stretch to take a 12-point lead with two minutes left, and that's where the game should have ended. But the Magic were plucky all night, and they battled right to the bitter end by catching the Raptors with one last sucker punch, which had the home team wobbling on the brink of a frustrating loss. But it was Gary Trent Jr. bailing the team out with a quick jab to knock the ball into the backcourt, ending Orlando's comeback bid. It was hardly a sharp effort by the Raptors, but the result is nonetheless a satisfying one.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO