Titans power rankings round-up: Where Henry-less Tennessee stands after Week 8

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans should have been unanimously moving up in the NFL power rankings of experts after their Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but the injury to running back Derrick Henry has some experts moving them backwards.

In our latest weekly round-up we begin with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans moving back seven spots from No. 6 to No. 13 following the injury to Henry.

13. Titans (6): They’ve clawed their way to the AFC’s best record. Unfortunately, without injured All-Pro RB Derrick Henry, it won’t last. Tennessee has banked enough equity to hang on for another AFC South crown but hard to view this team as anything more than a one-and-done playoff squad.

The Titans are still in a great position to win the AFC South with a three-game lead and head-to-head tie-breaker over the Colts, but going far in the playoffs will be almost impossible if Henry doesn’t return beforehand.

The best-case scenario is the Titans weather the storm and get Henry back right before the playoffs, which is possible based on the 6 to 10 week timeline reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While there are indeed a few experts moving the Titans back in their power rankings, others are waiting to see how things shake out without Henry before doing so.

Before we get to the round-up, a note: some of these power rankings were done before the Henry injury was announced, therefore they don’t reflect his loss. You can tell which ones by the lack of a mention of Henry’s injury.

Barry Werner, The List Wire: 6 (+1)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Werner: The Titans came up big after falling behind by double digits. They got a lot of help from Carson Wentz but a win is a win, especially against a divisional foe. Tennessee has a three-game lead in the AFC South and is in a great position—but how will losing Derrick Henry affect the offense, though? A big test awaits in Week 9. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 6 (no change)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Iyer: The Titans outlasted the Colts in a shootout in overtime to take full control of the AFC South again, now fast-tracked to another division title. They did it on a day when Derrick Henry was contained and the defense lost its mojo from the Chiefs game. With their win over the Bills, that still gives them the slight edge as the weaker AFC’s best team.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 11 (no change)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller: The Titans are terrifying, both to opponents and to their fans, front office, and themselves. They are their own best friend and their mortal enemy. They decided they wanted to try to lose this game early and often, getting down in a 14-point hole in a flash.

Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing like the same Tannehill we’d seen in the previous two seasons. This is yet another example of how much a play-caller can affect the effectiveness of their quarterback. Tennessee should sleepwalk to the AFC South title, and they’re built well to compete in bad weather games come January. But they need to clean a lot up before they can call themselves AFC Championship contenders.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 8 (+1)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Turron Davenport: Biggest Achilles’ heel: Kickoff return

Entering training camp, the Titans were excited about having Darrynton Evans make an impact as a kick returner. That never happened as Evans suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve before the season even started. Evans was activated and added to the 53-man roster last month only to end up on injured reserve once again, which ended his season. Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Jeremy McNichols and Evans have all gotten a shot to return kicks. Through eight games, the Titans are averaging 17.3 yards per kick return, tying the Dolphins for the worst in the NFL.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 9 (+1)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hanzus: On Sunday, the Titans grinded out an overtime win over the rival Colts that gave them total control of the AFC South. Then … disaster struck. On Monday morning, it was reported that Derrick Henry will be sidelined 6-10 weeks after foot surgery. Henry’s importance to the Titans is incalculable: Everything they do drives through the All-Pro running back, and there are sure to be questions about his extreme usage and how that might have played a role in his injury. Can the Titans still win their division without Henry? Given their cushion and the company they keep, yes. Will they remain a viable Super Bowl contender going forward? Hard to see it.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 5 (+3)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Prisco: They basically locked up the division halfway through the season by beating the Colts, which is a good thing since Derrick Henry is likely gone for the year. Now comes a real proving game against the Rams.

Justin Leger, NBC Sports: 6 (+1)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Leger: Tennessee came out on top in its AFC South showdown in Indianapolis thanks to Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal in overtime. A pair of costly Carson Wentz interceptions, plus a huge day for A.J. Brown (155 yards, 1 TD) propelled the Titans to their dramatic 34-31 win.

Walter Football: 14 (-2)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WF: Congratulations to the Titans for winning the AFC South and ripping out my heart in the process because I had the Colts as my Pick of the Month. Tennessee was outplayed for most of the afternoon, but managed to win, thanks to Carson Wentz’s late-game incompetence.

Derrick Henry is out for 6-10 weeks – hence the downgrade in the power rankings – but the good news is that he should be back for the team’s playoff run.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 8 (+1)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Schwab: There’s no good news with the Derrick Henry loss, but it would have been a lot worse had the Titans lost Sunday. As it stands, they have a three-game lead and own the tiebreaker of the Colts. Even if the Titans totally fall apart without Henry, the Colts still might not catch them.

