CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘We are heartbroken’: Former Boston College professor Kent Wosepka remembered as ‘great guy and stellar teacher’ after being struck and killed by SUV

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Boston College professor Kent Wosepka is being remembered as a “great guy and stellar teacher” after being struck and killed by an SUV while he was riding his bike Saturday. “Kent was a great guy and stellar teacher who was highly organized, and very popular with students,” said...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
montserrat.edu

Passing of Trustees Chair Kent Wosepka

Montserrat College of Art is sad to announce the passing of our Board of Trustees Chair Kent Wosepka of Hamilton. Kent died Oct. 31 of injuries sustained when he and five others were hit by a car in Beaumont, Texas while riding bicycles in a cross-country trip. Two other riders were also seriously injured but are expected to recover from their injuries.
HAMILTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Terrible’: Fiance devastated after Boston teacher struck, killed by school bus in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is looking for answers after his fiancée was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a school bus in the area of Walk Hill Street just before 7 a.m. found Dr. Jennifer Formichelli suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police, and she died soon afterwards.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston College professor struck, killed by SUV while riding bicycle in Texas

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A Massachusetts man who works as a professor at Boston College is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 51-year-old Kent J. Wosepka, of South Hamilton, was one of three bicyclists hit by a 2014 Ford Escape shortly after 11:05 a.m. Saturday on Farm-to-Market 787, which is approximately 3 miles east of Rye, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wbtw.com

Family, friends mourn 5 teens killed in SUV crash in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five teenagers were killed over the weekend in an SUV crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the teens were traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Capital Boulevard when their car ran off the road and hit a concrete bridge near Fairview Road. The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Viewing, Funeral Services Being Held For 7th Grader Who Died During Basketball Practice

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A viewing was held Friday night for Jayson Kidd, a 7th grader who collapsed during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School last week and later died. Services for Jayson Kidd are being held at Warchol Funeral Home in Bridgeville. The viewing continues on Saturday morning ahead of the service. Jayson died of a rare condition that restricts bloodflow to the heart.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#Suv#Great Guy#College Professor#Ford#Wcvb#Chron
Virginian-Pilot

About a dozen children were playing outside, some jumping on a trampoline. That’s when the shooting started.

Not long after Nicole Lovewine and her partner, Detra Brown, arrived home from work Wednesday, they gathered outside with several neighbors in the Young Terrace Community. It was something the couple did most evenings, especially when the weather was nice, according to a neighbor next to them. As Lovewine, 45, and Brown, 42, talked with the other adults, about a dozen children played nearby. ...
NORFOLK, VA
Oxygen

New Autopsy Report Disputes State Police Claims That Black Motorist Ronald Greene Died As The Result Of A Car Crash

A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jacob Abraham, accused of killing his 71-year-old grandmother with blunt force trauma to head, arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing his 71-year-old grandmother in Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested in Lowell Friday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Abraham, of Nashua, is accused of killing Cynthia Toupin, 71, with blunt force trauma to her head and a puncture wound to her neck, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTAJ

School bus-tractor trailer crash kills bus driver, student

PROSPECT, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township. […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
telegram.com

Worcester man killed after struck by SUV on Southwest Cutoff identified

WORCESTER - Police have identified Fabio D'Assis, 66, as the pedestrian who died from injuries after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle near 557 Southwest Cutoff, which is where the man lived. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. D’Assis was rushed to a hospital, where he...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
63K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy