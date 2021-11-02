CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino to release 7 Pulp Fiction NFTs with secret unreleased content

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxr9g_0ckFPUyj00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino announced Tuesday he would auction off seven non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will include never-before-seen content only accessible to the buyers.

NFTs, which have skyrocketed in popularity in 2021, are a type of digital collectible that exist on the blockchain. Tarantino’s collectibles will be “Secret NFTs” built on SCRT Labs’ Secret Network, according to a press release by the company, which enables them to have both a public-facing and secret element.

While the public-facing part of the NFTs will be uncut Pulp Fiction scenes, each NFT will also contain a secret piece of content only accessible to the buyer.

While the public-facing part of the NFTs will be unreleased Pulp Fiction scenes, each NFT will also contain a secret piece of content only accessible to the buyer.

Among the seven, the secret elements will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino in which he reveals secrets about the film and its creator.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans,” Tarantino said in a statement. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most popular films and one that has gained a cult following since its release. The movie earned $213.9 million dollars on just a $10 million budget and earned Tarantino an Oscar for best screenplay.

Tarantino’s project is a huge get for, SCRT Labs, formerly Enigma, which developed the Secret Network. The network, which first launched in February 2020, is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts.

Guy Zyskind, the co-founder of Secret Network and CEO of SCRT Labs said in a statement that “the art community is alive with innovation and the media is actively exploring all the potential use cases associated with the technology. Now, we have privacy and access controls courtesy of Secret Network. Ultimately, that will enable a whole litany of new potential use cases.”

This year alone, dozens of celebrities have released NFTs. Notable people from both business and the entertainment industry dropped NFT collections in 2021 such as Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, actress Lindsay Lohan, and professional football player Rob Gronkowski.

Tarantino’s NFTs will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace OpenSea, but a launch date has not yet been announced.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

  • Burger King offers free crypto, putting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum on the menu
  • 2022 home prices will keep rising at or near double digits, predicts the analyst who called the current housing boom
  • A COVID scare trapped 33,000 visitors inside Shanghai Disneyland in a ‘surreal’ scene
  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market
  • It’s not just Bitcoin and Shiba Inu: Crypto’s amazing run in 4 charts

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Oddsmakers: Republicans are now the clear favorite to win the House and Senate in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On the heels of the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris urged voters to support Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, adding that "what happens in Virginia will, in large part, determine what happens in 2022." Unfortunately for her party, oddsmakers agree with Harris's assessment.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Amazon sets its sights on Jersey City for office space expansion

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com Inc. is looking to add office space in New Jersey as it expands in the New York City region. The e-commerce giant is close to a deal for roughly 400,000-square feet (37,000 square meters)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
940wfaw.com

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and More In New Book

Succession star Brian Cox slammed several actors in his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. According to The Independent, the book contains particularly harsh words for Johnny Depp. The Scottish actor claims her turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean because he feels Depp is “overblown” and “overrated.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Quentin Tarantino
lwlies.com

Quentin Tarantino is getting into the NFT game

Surely someone, somewhere knows what NFTs are beyond the equally inscrutable descriptor of ‘non-fungible token’, but every attempt to explain this booming new commodity inevitably creates more questions than it answers. They’re basically digital assets you purchase with a lot of money – except they’re special in some way, and their code may contain secret goodies. Blockchain and cryptocurrency are also somehow involved in this.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kill Bill 3: Maya Hawke Speaks Out on Rumors of Joining Quentin Tarantino's Sequel

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently said that Kill Bill 3 wasn't out of the question when it came to his next project and now, Maya Hawke is addressing rumors of joining the sequel to the films Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 which starred her mother, Uma Thurman. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hawke explained that while there are always rumors about her being part of Kill Bill 3, she would love to work with Tarantino if he ever wanted to work with her again.
MOVIES
cryptoslate.com

Cult favourite ‘Pulp Fiction’ is dropping seven Secret NFTs on OpenSea

Quentin Tarantino, the award-winning director, screenwriter, producer, author, film critic, and actor, on the heels of his lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival, will auction off seven uncut Pulp Fiction Scenes as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The NFTs are built on Secret Network, the first Layer 1 blockchain with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulp Fiction#Smart Contracts#Fortune Daily#Scrt Labs#Secret Network#Nft
thefocus.news

If The Harder They Fall reminds you of Quentin Tarantino you’re not alone

The Harder They Fall, directed by British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (aka The Bullitts), premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, and landed on Netflix yesterday, drawing comparisons to the work of numerous directors, but most frequently Quentin Tarantino. What is it about The Harder They Fall that...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Last Night in Soho: Quentin Tarantino and Jordan Peele Got the James Bond Poster in the Movie

It’s one of the more amusing moments in the Last Night in Soho marketing campaign. Ever since that first trailer that was equal bits dreamy and spooky—the one which reveals this is a story about time traveling to the 1960s—folks have been smirking about what might be the most massive easter egg ever slipped into an Edgar Wright movie. Quite literally so given its size.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Fortune

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy