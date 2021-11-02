Quentin Tarantino to release 7 Pulp Fiction NFTs with secret unreleased content

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino announced Tuesday he would auction off seven non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will include never-before-seen content only accessible to the buyers.

NFTs, which have skyrocketed in popularity in 2021, are a type of digital collectible that exist on the blockchain. Tarantino’s collectibles will be “Secret NFTs” built on SCRT Labs’ Secret Network, according to a press release by the company, which enables them to have both a public-facing and secret element.

While the public-facing part of the NFTs will be uncut Pulp Fiction scenes, each NFT will also contain a secret piece of content only accessible to the buyer.

While the public-facing part of the NFTs will be unreleased Pulp Fiction scenes, each NFT will also contain a secret piece of content only accessible to the buyer.

Among the seven, the secret elements will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino in which he reveals secrets about the film and its creator.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans,” Tarantino said in a statement. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most popular films and one that has gained a cult following since its release. The movie earned $213.9 million dollars on just a $10 million budget and earned Tarantino an Oscar for best screenplay.

Tarantino’s project is a huge get for, SCRT Labs, formerly Enigma, which developed the Secret Network. The network, which first launched in February 2020, is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts.

Guy Zyskind, the co-founder of Secret Network and CEO of SCRT Labs said in a statement that “the art community is alive with innovation and the media is actively exploring all the potential use cases associated with the technology. Now, we have privacy and access controls courtesy of Secret Network. Ultimately, that will enable a whole litany of new potential use cases.”

This year alone, dozens of celebrities have released NFTs. Notable people from both business and the entertainment industry dropped NFT collections in 2021 such as Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, actress Lindsay Lohan, and professional football player Rob Gronkowski.

Tarantino’s NFTs will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace OpenSea, but a launch date has not yet been announced.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune: