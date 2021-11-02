CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV DHHR confirms 629 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths on Tuesday

By Shyla Parsons
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 629 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 2.

The DHHR confirmed 498 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Monday .

The DHHR reports there have been 273,659 (+629) total cases and 4,475 (+25) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 6,597 (-343) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Wayne County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Mason County, and a 75-year old female from Harrison County.

You probably qualify for a vaccine booster shot — even though you don’t know it

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Gilmer County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 28-year old female from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Morgan County, a 40-year old female from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, and a 40-year old female from Brooke County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise. Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease, including vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (414), Boone (148), Braxton (37), Brooke (63), Cabell (266), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (21), Fayette (147), Gilmer (36), Grant (62), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (73), Hancock (123), Hardy (77), Harrison (274), Jackson (74), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (611), Lewis (52), Lincoln (134), Logan (90), Marion (273), Marshall (86), Mason (45), McDowell (62), Mercer (233), Mineral (104), Mingo (95), Monongalia (468), Monroe (36), Morgan (45), Nicholas (166), Ohio (96), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (301), Raleigh (281), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (86), Summers (38), Taylor (121), Tucker (29), Tyler (12), Upshur (93), Wayne (96), Webster (39), Wetzel (57), Wirt (15), Wood (255), Wyoming (116).

D.C. residents now have portal for them to report at home COVID-19 test results

According to the dashboard, 1,049,969 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 920,519 people have been fully vaccinated. 45,198 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines for younger children are on the way according to Gov. Jim Justice . West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

