Disney is winding down the fall festivities and shifting gears to the holiday season throughout their Disney Parks. As Walt Disney World Resort gears up for the holiday launch in and around the Parks this November, our Disney foodie mind can’t help but switch to all the delightful holiday-themed treats and sips Disney is planning to dish out. Just recently, Disney revealed their Holiday Foodie Guide… and yes, it may just be their best one yet! If you’re looking for an exceptional holiday-themed table-service dining experience, however, Disney has a great option. Time to head on over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Minnie’s Holiday Dine!

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO