For a long time, I’d never had a bad Old-Fashioned. That’s what makes it my go-to drink: simple, smooth, hard to mess up. But two instances stick in my mind after all these years: once at a bar that is no longer open, and another at a karaoke place. Both times, my drink arrived confusingly clear instead of the golden amber of bourbon, a sign that whoever made the drink didn’t care what type of whiskey they used. But, boy, are there differences. Sometimes it’s made mostly from corn, other times, rye. Sometimes it’s spelled without the “e,” as in Scotch, Canadian or Japanese whisky, each with unique characteristics. And sometimes a bottle costs tens of thousands of dollars.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO