The World Would Be A More Inclusive Place With Less Gatekeepers (22 Pics)

Among our new-to-us finds this week, we bring you Irish music direct from Moscow from Polca in Ri’s 2021 release From Sliabh Mosco to Cathair Pheadair. We’ll also bring you 2021 releases from Banter featuring Phil Beer (English); Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italian); Cara (German/Irish); Suthering (English); Grosse Isle (Quebecois); Mette Katherine (Danish); and Katherine Priddy (English); plus earlier but new-to-us releases from Eillis Kennedy (Irish); Aoibheann and Pamela Queally (Irish); Suzie LeBlanc (Acadian); Niahm Ni Charra (Irish); Radio Tutti, Barilla Sisters (Italian); Mia Guldhammer, Morten Alfred Hoirup (Danish); and Akkajee (Finnish).
