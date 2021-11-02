CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

From drawing for fun as a kid to commission artist creating custom works

Localish
Localish
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtfJJ_0ckFNzvs00

When artist Steven Duncan was a kid, he would draw for fun. "I just painted for fun and drew for fun always as a kid," said Duncan. From Pokemon characters to Kobe Bryant and Anthony Bourdain, Duncan has perfected his craft in creating custom currency and paintings.

After successfully selling several paintings at an art show with a friend, Duncan continued to sell his artwork. "I just kept selling, and eventually people said, hey, can you paint this? Can you paint that? And I said, sure." Said Duncan.

As a commissioned artist, he is thankful to work from home. For one of Duncan's clients, he created a custom 24 by 36 currency piece of single dollar bills and painted iconic characters. "I like the whole aspect of taking people's ideas and turning it into something that they can hang up in their house and appreciate." Said Duncan.

With a painting of Muhammad Ali's iconic knockout pose over Sonny Liston and Batman on display, Duncan as an artist living in Los Angeles, is never short of inspiration to create. Using a surfboard as a canvas, each brushstroke of black paint fills the space with palm trees, recreating Southern California's beaches and sun-filled weather for Localish LA. "The ball just never stopped rolling." Said Duncan about his success as an artist.

https://www.sduncanart.com

Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Sonny Liston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drawing#Beaches#Localish La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Localish

Localish

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy