Justice Department files antitrust suit to block $2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster

By Kevin Breuninger, @KevinWilliamB
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe administration said the proposed merger "would likely harm competition in the publishing industry." That loss of competition would undermine authors' power to obtain advances and other services crucial for their books and careers, the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division alleged in a civil lawsuit. The Biden administration on...

albuquerqueexpress.com

US files antitrust suit to stop merger of two largest book publishers

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a suit filed in federal court, seeks to halt book publishing giant Penguin Random House's bid to acquire Simon and Schuster. The accusation noted that authors would have to suffer the consequences of this acquisition, as it will result in lowering the number of likely bidding parties for long-awaited books.
