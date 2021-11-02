Diageo unveils Johnnie Walker High Rye blended Scotch whisky

Scotch whisky producer Glenmorangie has tapped Japanese floral artist Azuma Makoto to reimagine the packaging of its 18 Years Old single-malt. Known for his unique floral arrangements and attention to detail, Makoto gathered 100 blooms and confetti-like petals to create a vibrant display for the limited-edition offering’s label and gift box. For those who aren’t familiar, the 18 Years Old is a rare creation that blends the aromas of dried fruits and complex floral fragrances. The drink provides a silky feel, and is balanced with honey, hazelnuts, walnuts, figs and a hint of wood smoke. With its one-of-a-kind flavor palette, the Glenmorangie 18 Years Old was awarded a Platinum medal by the American Spirits Council of Tasters and a Gold Award at the 2021 International Spirits Challenge.
