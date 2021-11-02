Diageo unveils Johnnie Walker High Rye blended Scotch whisky

The early days of Prohibition more than a century ago accomplished the intended feat of getting Americans off the sauce. In 1920, alcohol consumption in the US fell to less than a third of pre–18th Amendment levels. However, the government couldn’t keep Americans from their hooch for long. As the Roaring ’20s took off, so did our drinking—returning to upwards of 70 percent of pre-Prohibition consumption levels. For this, Americans have Canadians to thank. While criminal syndicates thrived by making sketchy bathtub gin that they sold to speakeasies, the good stuff came from our neighbors to the north. That’s because...

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO