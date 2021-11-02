CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diageo unveils Johnnie Walker High Rye blended Scotch whisky

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiageo has released a Johnnie Walker extension with a high rye profile. Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky’s mash bill features 60% rye aged in American oak barrels. The blend, available in the US, comprises single malts from the Johnnie Walker Black Label...

www.just-drinks.com

