Travel stock Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) jumped by as much as 16.9% in trading on Friday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 15%. Revenue was up 97% to $2.96 billion on the back of a 117% increase in gross bookings. A net loss of $221 million in the prior-year period swung to net income of $362 million, or $2.26 per share, this time around. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.73 billion and earnings of $1.65 per share, so results easily topped estimates.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO