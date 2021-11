GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) released its first earnings report as a publicly traded company on Monday, and the contract logistics specialist did not disappoint. GXO, which separated from XPO Logistics in August, reported 24.6% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter to $1.97 billion, ahead of analyst estimates at $1.82 billion. Some of that growth came from the acquisition of Kuehne + Nagel's business in the U.K. and Ireland, and the U.K. became its biggest geographic segment in the quarter with $680 million. Organic revenue, which excludes acquisitions and foreign exchanges, rose 12%, a solid pace in the third-party logistics industry.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO