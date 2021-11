I kept the predictions from the April 21 Daily Herald, in which seven of the writers predicted the outcome of the 2021 baseball season. Three of the seven writers (Mike McGraw, John Radtke & Steve Zalusky) predicted the Atlanta Braves would win their division. Not a single one predicted the Braves would be in the World Series, much less win it all. Just goes to show you, even the writers can get it wrong sometimes.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO