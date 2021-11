The Biden Administration has remained firm on its vaccine mandate in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the mandate has received pushback from lawmakers and citizens from both parties, and GOP lawmakers have rallied against it. Governors like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) have vowed to challenge the President every step of the way, and now DeSantis has taken legal action against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard, calling it “unconstitutional.”

