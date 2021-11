TVs are always a Black Friday favorite as we seek to enhance our viewing experience for that extra entertainment value. This Black Friday, this massive Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is only $350 at Best Buy! That’s a staggering $230 off, as the original price is $580. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want one that is capable of 4K with Smart Fire pre-installed, this beast of a TV is just for you. This is one of the best Black Friday deals the Digital Trends team has found this year, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, don’t hesitate!

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO