iot projects using arduino 2021 - Nexgen Technology

 6 days ago

He internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. A thing in the internet of...

Woodlands Online& LLC

How Fiber Internet and IoT Technology Work Together

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a burgeoning field that has been developing at an extraordinary pace. In 2020, there were over eight billion devices utilizing IoT connections. By the end of 2025, we expect to see over sixteen billion. As we see these devices in use for both professional and personal purposes, it’s apparent that the ability to remain connected has become very important to our everyday lives.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How Do Various Arduino Sensors Work?

One of the great things about Arduino is the platform’s extensibility. Dozens of different sensors are available on the market, each providing a unique function, allowing you to implement all the project ideas you might have. Understanding the different sensors available and their applications is actually one of the most...
TECHNOLOGY
gpsworld.com

OQ Technology proves tracking inside moving car via 5G IoT nanosatellite

5G satellite operator OQ Technology has successfully completed the in-orbit commissioning (IOC) of its Tiger-2 nanosatellite, and is ready to begin customer demonstrations. The company will start commercial services for “latency-tolerant” low-power devices in 2022. OQ Technology started the IOC phase on Aug. 15, conducting operations to verify the performance...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Renesas And wolfSSL Enable Ready-To-Use IoT Security Solutions Based On Embedded TLS Stack

All Renesas 32-bit RA Family, RX Family, and Synergy Platform MCU Customers Can Obtain a Free, wolfSSL Standard Commercial License for Their TLS Stack with wolfCrypt Cryptographic Library. Renesas Electronics Corporation a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and wolfSSL, a leading provider of embedded security solutions, announced a multi-year...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Retail Iot Software Market Is Going To Boom | Coffee Cloud Technologies, Tukuinc, Verizon Enterprise

Latest released Worldwide Retail Iot Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Easy-to-Use Arduino Modules for Beginners

The Arduino community has developed a broad range of modules and shields to improve your DIY projects. However, if you're a beginner to Arduino and electronics in general, choosing which one to use and experiment with might be a little intimidating. Lucky for you, we've got your back. In this...
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Hackers Are Stealing Data Today So Quantum Computers Can Crack It In a Decade

Symmetric encryption, e.g. AES, is good enough for encrypting backups. As for pubkey based encryption, elliptic curve might be robust (I think, not an expert on crypto). Quantum computers will be good at factorisation, so they'll break prime-numbers based pubkey encryption, but not necessarily everything else. > Symmetric encryption, e.g....
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

Is Modern Software Development Too Complex?

I once asked a electronics engineer who also did software what he thought the major differences were. He only mentioned one: software is much more complex. Engineering has physics to rely upon, software has the flavor of the month. Also, engineering believes in feedback loops, much of software is what engineers would call open loop. When bad things happen, the software gives up the ghost because mitigating the damage is too complex.
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Using Virtual Technology to ‘Amaze the Viewer’

The beginning of the pandemic brought empty sports stadiums around the world. Even when the teams began to return to the playing field, the fans weren’t allowed back in the stands — at least not actual fans. Some production companies were able to create virtual fans, though similar technology was already in use before the COVID-19 breakout to enhance what the viewer was seeing at home. With the adoption of 5G wireless technology, smart phone users didn’t have to miss out either.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Future Apple Silicon Macs Will Use 3nm Chips With Up To 40 Cores, Report Says

The Information today shared alleged details about future Apple silicon chips that will succeed the first-generation M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips, which are manufactured based on Apple chipmaking partner TSMC's 5nm process. MacRumors adds: The report claims that Apple and TSMC plan to manufacture second-generation Apple silicon chips using an enhanced version of TSMC's 5nm process, and the chips will apparently contain two dies, which can allow for more cores. These chips will likely be used in the next MacBook Pro models and other Mac desktops, the report says. Apple is planning a "much bigger leap" with its third-generation chips, some of which will be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process and have up to four dies, which the report says could translate into the chips having up to 40 compute cores. For comparison, the M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have 10-core CPUs, while Apple's high-end Mac Pro tower can be configured with up to a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Apple Glasses Augmented and Virtual Reality Project

A few years ago people predicted that a time would come when humans wouldn’t require a gadget to look at a screen. They will be able to use a screen virtually in the air. Seems like Apple has decided to take the first step in this revolution. Based on patent filings, Apple has been experimenting with virtual reality and augmented reality technology for more than ten years. However, with the launch of AR Kit, Apple's dabbling is becoming more serious and might lead to an actual dedicated AR/VR product in the not-too-distant future. Apple is reported to have a hidden research section with hundreds of staff working on augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as studying how these developing technologies could be integrated into future Apple products. VR/AR hiring has increased in recent years, and Apple has bought a number of AR/VR firms as it expands its AR/VR efforts. However, there are no rumors regarding the pricing of the apple glasses. So, we don’t really know if you need some sort of loan or your credit card would work just fine lol.
ELECTRONICS
osfhealthcare.org

Accelerating the use of 3D modeling technology

For years, surgeons have gleaned as much information as they can from typical X-ray, CT or MRI scans to prepare for a major operation. But, when dealing with complex anatomies such as congenital heart disease or tumor location throughout the body, there is no telling what a surgeon will discover once they get inside. I’ve always thought we can do better. And at OSF HealthCare, we ARE doing better.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Meta to continue use of facial recognition technology

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Facebook this week announced that it will no longer deploy facial recognition technologies on its platform, but the social network's parent company, Meta, said that the commitment does not apply to its metaverse products.
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

Microsoft Makes Visual Studio 2022 and

On November 8, Microsoft made generally available to users worldwide its latest versions of Visual Studio and .NET. Users can download Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 6 starting today. From a report:. Visual Studio 2022 is the first release of a 64-bit version of Visual Studio. By making Visual Studio...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

The CheerLights Project Turns 10 #IoT #MQTT @CheerLights

Hans Scharler is celebrating 10 years of their internet-connected project, CheerLights. The idea behind CheerLights is that you take a light that can change color and keep all of the lights synchronized with each no matter where they are located. So, if my light turns red, the rest of the interconnected lights also turn red. The mechanism to control the lights around the world is Twitter. A tweet to @CheerLights along with mentioning a color will set the color of the lights. This opens up the control to virtually anyone one around the world.
DESIGN
makeuseof.com

The Pros and Cons of Using Stock Footage in Your Projects

You know that stock footage exists and is available. Maybe you even know how to find it and cite it. But, do you know how to use it? After all, if you’re making videos, shouldn’t they feature your own footage rather than someone else’s?. There are some pros and cons...
TECHNOLOGY
cnx-software.com

Giveaway Week – Arduino Sensor Kit Base

Day 6 of giveaway week 2021 will be for the Arduino Sensor Kit Base, a large board with six Arduino modules with Grove connector plus an Arduino shield with Grove connector. You could use it directly on top of an Arduino UNO or compatible to have a massive shield with multiple modules connected with Grove cable, or you could break it out into smaller modules as you see fit.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Over 50 PC Games Are Incompatible With Intel's Alder Lake CPUs Due To DRM

Intel has posted a release that the hybrid CPU core architecture on Alder Lake can be incompatible with certain games, specifically some protected by the anti-piracy DRM software from Denuvo. This was confirmed in our review of the Core i9-12900K when we tried to run the hit AAA Ubisoft title Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, part of our processor benchmark suite. The game would crash halfway through the test run, or simply not boot in at all. The errors occur because Denuvo's DRM software will mistakenly think the so-called "Performance-cores" and "Efficiency-cores" (P-cores and E-cores) on the chip belong to two separate PCs, when in reality the two types of processing cores are running on the same Alder Lake processor. (This P-core/E-core design is a new trait of Intel's chips with Alder Lake.)
VIDEO GAMES

