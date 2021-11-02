iot projects using arduino 2021 - Nexgen Technology

A few years ago people predicted that a time would come when humans wouldn’t require a gadget to look at a screen. They will be able to use a screen virtually in the air. Seems like Apple has decided to take the first step in this revolution. Based on patent filings, Apple has been experimenting with virtual reality and augmented reality technology for more than ten years. However, with the launch of AR Kit, Apple's dabbling is becoming more serious and might lead to an actual dedicated AR/VR product in the not-too-distant future. Apple is reported to have a hidden research section with hundreds of staff working on augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as studying how these developing technologies could be integrated into future Apple products. VR/AR hiring has increased in recent years, and Apple has bought a number of AR/VR firms as it expands its AR/VR efforts. However, there are no rumors regarding the pricing of the apple glasses. So, we don’t really know if you need some sort of loan or your credit card would work just fine lol.

