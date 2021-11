Warren Buffett got schooled a few times during the pandemic. And now it's Nvidia's (NVDA) turn to pass up Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB). Shares of best-in-class computer chip designer, Nvidia, saw their market value soar Thursday to $743.8 billion after jumping more than 12%. That pushes the company's value further, 14%, past the $652 billion market value of Berkshire Hathaway. And it also makes Nvidia, a 28-year old company and one of IBD's top companies for ESG, the seventh most valuable in the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO