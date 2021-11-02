CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Police investigating after home shot several times

By Megan Belcher
 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky – Owensboro Police say a home was struck by gunfire several times on Monday.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue. Officers located an occupied residence that was struck multiple times by gunfire. The five occupants of the residence were unharmed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

