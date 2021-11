The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. It's a new month, and the top 10 list on Monday, Nov. 1 got a little shake-up, with Army of Thieves, the prequel movie to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead (this one has way fewer zombies), taking No. 1 today. You, Squid Game, and Maid have each been pushed back a spot, but they aren't going anywhere out of the top 5 just yet. The other new addition to the ranking worth noting is Colin in Black and White, the series all about Colin Kaepernick's time in high school, which debuts at No. 10.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO