Quarterback Baker Mayfield is caught in the middle of the ongoing rift between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Yesterday, Beckham’s father shared an internet video of times that his son has gotten open and Mayfield hasn’t thrown him the ball. He then indicated in the comments that he agreed that the quarterback was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO