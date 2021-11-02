CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-BoE interest rate dilemma keeps sterling under pressure

By Joice Alves
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2021 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates headline, quotes and news; adds comments)

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pound edged lower on Tuesday, hovering around a three-week low, pressured by uncertainty about whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates this week.

Sterling rose to a 20-month high versus the euro in late October amid expectations for a BoE interest rate hike as inflation risks surged. But growing doubts around what the central bank will actually do at its policy meeting on Thursday is keeping investors on their toes this week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has talked of the need to act to contain inflation expectations, with two of the other nine Monetary Policy Committee members voicing similar concerns.

Meanwhile, two MPC members say there is little they can do to fix the root cause of accelerating prices: bottlenecks caused by the reopening of the world economy which might fade quickly.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, said “sterling looks set to remain on the defensive” while the market awaited for business data and a decision from BoE.

“Ahead of UK final services PMI tomorrow and the BoE decision on Thursday, analysts remain split between no change and a 15bp hike,” said Stretch. “We narrowly favour the former.”

Sterling slid 0.4% versus the dollar to $1.3614 at 15.10 GMT GMT, hitting a three-week low.

Versus the euro, it fell 0.1% to its lowest level in three weeks at 85.07 pence.

Adding to growth worries are a post-Brexit spat with the European Union over Northern Ireland trading arrangements and a fishing row with France.

Britain wants to find a consensual solution together with France to resolve the fishing dispute, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, after French President Emmanuel Macron postponed slapping trade sanctions on Britain over the fishing row.

A spokesman for the UK environment ministry told Reuters, that a British fishing vessel seized in France remained in the port of Le Havre, and confirmed that minister George Eustice had misspoken earlier when he said it had been released.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Post-BOE unwind of bullish positioning keeps pressure on pound

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The pound held on Monday near five-week lows touched last week against the dollar and euro, pressured by ebbing rate hike bets and a possible British confrontation with the European Union over post-Brexit Northern Ireland trading arrangements. Markets are now pricing an interest rate rise...
MARKETS
CBS News

Federal Reserve to keep interest rates close to zero

Last week, the Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates near zero as inflation rises to the highest point in 30 years. The central bank will also dwindle its buying of billions of dollars a stocks a month, which began during the pandemic. Senior vice president and director of research for the committee of economic development Joe Menarik joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

JGBs track U.S. Treasuries higher after jobs data

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Monday, taking cues from gains in U.S. Treasuries late last week, even after U.S. jobs data pointed to a strong recovery in the economy. Many market players expect a limited rise in JGB issuance as media reports suggest...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stocks guarded ahead of U.S. inflation test

SYDNEY/MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - World shares steadied near record peaks on Monday as risk assets found support from an upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, but they face another test later in the week from a reading on U.S. inflation. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher ahead of Bank of Thailand meeting

* Thailand c.bank to sit tight on rates - Reuters poll * Philippine stocks up for 5th day * Malaysia, Philippine Q3 GDP figures awaited later this week By Arundhati Dutta Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among Asia's emerging currencies on Monday, hitting its highest in two weeks, ahead of a policy meeting this week as the country reopens to visitors after a bruising pandemic. The region's currency and equity markets were also boosted by robust employment report from the United States and the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill. U.S. inflation data remains a key focus for Southeast Asian markets this week, as it could test the Fed's stance on patient rate hikes. "Though U.S. payrolls report was better than expected, it was not overly strong to suggest that the Fed will quicken its normalisation stance, " Maybank analysts wrote in a note. "In particular if CPI picks up pace... could add to UST yield upside and trigger markets to price in faster pace of normalisation (USD positive risk), " they added. A Reuters poll expects Thailand's central bank to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.50% at its policy meeting on Wednesday to support the flailing economy, as it struggles to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector. The baht THB-TH gained up to 0.8%, and was at its strongest since Oct. 26. "Bank of Thailand will probably have sufficient policy flexibility for a prolonged hold... concerns of a weak THB will, however, be the bitter trade " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. The baht is the region's worst performing currency in 2021 so far, having weakened over 9% against the dollar. Equity gains in the region were led by Philippine stocks , rising for the fifth straight session to hit a 10-month high. A Reuters poll expects the country's Q3 GDP data, due Tuesday, to show 4.8% growth. Meanwhile, Malaysian Q3 GDP data, due Friday, is expected to show a contraction as the country is hit by pandemic-induced restrictions. The country's stocks and currency were trading flat. Indonesian stocks and the rupiah rose, gaining ground after slumping in the last session due to disappointing economic growth figures. Bucking the trend, South Korean stocks dropped to their lowest in nearly a month, as investors stayed cautious ahead of inflation data from the United States and China this week. Thai stocks gave up gains accrued earlier in the day and were trading flat. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia 10-year government bond yields are down around 2 bps to 6.180% ** Financials and consumer stocks drive gains in the Philippines Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0811 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.12 -9.07 <.N2 -0.35 7.52 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.02 +2.04 <.SS 0.20 0.74 > EC> India +0.52 -1.35 <.NS 0.61 28.92 EI> Indonesi +0.49 -1.51 <.JK 0.77 10.93 a SE> Malaysia +0.10 -3.23 <.KL 0.05 -5.82 SE> Philippi +0.05 -4.30 <.PS 0.76 3.59 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.18 -8.19 <.KS -0.31 3.02 > 11> Singapor +0.08 -2.09 <.ST 0.58 14.68 e I> Taiwan +0.14 +2.30 <.TW 0.68 18.21 II> Thailand +0.79 -9.35 <.SE 0.04 12.25 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
WORLD
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hover near multi-week lows

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sovereign borrowing costs across the euro area held near multi-week lows on Monday after investors scaled back expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks in the face of growing inflationary risks. European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Boe#World Economy#Uk#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#G10 Fx#Pmi#Stretch#The European Union#French
Reuters

European shares struggle for direction after record run

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank’s reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.
STOCKS
Reuters

China c.bank to tread warily on easing amid stagflation risk - policy sources

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said. Momentum is faltering in the world’s second-largest economy due to fresh curbs to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Marketmind: Calm after -- or before -- the storm

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Central banks have managed to walk back the most aggressive rate hike bets, U.S. jobs data last week was robust and a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill has been passed. Short-dated Treasury yields are down 15 basis points from highs hit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BAE Systems sticks to guidance for 2021 earnings growth

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) stuck to guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said that demand for its products and services remained high. BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc's budget rules to support investment and reduce debt. Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy