Zoom’s live transcription feature is now widely . Previously it was a feature you had to pay to access, but toward the start of the year, Zoom it would roll it out to everyone. Now that it’s here, free users don’t need to request access from the company if they need the tool for their meetings. If you’re in a call and want to request the host turn on live transcription, you can do so by using the meeting toolbar.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO