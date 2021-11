Peterson rushed 10 times for 21 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Rams. Peterson -- who was signed just this week -- was immediately placed into the starting lineup in place of the injured Derrick Henry (foot). The 36-year-old, understandably, did not look too sharp playing on such short notice in a whole new offensive system. The Titans used a combination of Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D'Onta Foreman, but the veteran back led the team in carries and also got the valuable goal-line work. Peterson could carry fantasy utility in this role, but he likely has a low ceiling at this point of his impressive career.

