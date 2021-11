For years, the Washington Wizards have been a team to get off to slow starts. Even in 2016-17 when they were on the cusp of an Eastern Conference Finals berth, they started a horrific 2-8. The fear for the Wizards entering the 2021-22 season with a new coaching staff and half of the roster turned over was if they got off to another cold start, would they finally have to start entertaining offers for Bradley Beal or risk losing him for nothing in free agency. Well, all of that noise can be put to bed for now as the Wizards are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 start, their best since Paul Pierce’s lone season in the District in 2014-15.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO