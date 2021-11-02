CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Maintenance, inspections prompt 12-hour closure of Pa. Turnpike tunnel in Somerset County

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdaOP_0ckFHOdv00
Louis Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Parts of the Allegheny Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for 12 hours starting Tuesday evening in Somerset County for maintenance and inspections.

Delays may arise when the closure starts at 7 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The closures are expected to be lifted by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

First, the westbound lanes of the tunnel at milepost 122 will be blocked off, moving single lanes of traffic in both directions into the eastbound side. That restriction will be shifted around 11 p.m. when traffic will move through the westbound side of the tunnel and the eastbound lanes are closed.

Commission officials said the tunnels will be closed for inspections and maintenance by the fire alarm contractor and AT&T.

U.S. POLITICS
