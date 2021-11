Scripps geologist James Day writes about returning to the volcanic island where he did research for his PhD. After 50 years of slumber, the volcano that forms the Cumbre Vieja on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands in Spain roared back to life on Sept. 19, 2021. The last eruption on the island occurred in 1971 when a relatively diminutive outburst lasting about a month caused damage to roads, banana crops, and some homes in the southern portion of the island and led to the tragic loss of two lives.

