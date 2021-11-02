How Minneapolis’ simple change to newly constructed boulevards will improve water quality

At the end of last school year, SPPS had 969 students supported by its Project Reach program. That is a heartbreaking number, and it’s already gone up almost 12% this year. When I think about the start of the school day, I see the buses making their rounds and arriving at schools across St. Paul. It’s part of the normal rhythms of learning. But when I think about the rent stabilization ballot initiative we’ll be voting on this year in St. Paul, I think about the growing number of vans bringing students to school — because those vans provide transportation to students with unstable housing who are enrolled in Project Reach. Voting yes on rent stabilization is critical to ensuring our kids experiencing housing insecurity can have a quality education.

