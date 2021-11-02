CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How Minneapolis’ simple change to newly constructed boulevards will improve water quality

By Yasmine Askari
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve walked along Grand Avenue in South Minneapolis lately, you may have noticed a subtle change to the boulevards along the newly rebuilt street. Rather than a continuous curb along the length of the grassy area separating the street from the sidewalk, the boulevards feature cuts into the curb with...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MinnPost

How each St. Paul ward voted on the rent stabilization ordinance

This election, voters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul passed ballot measures on rent control with around 53 percent of votes in favor. The charter amendment in Minneapolis allows the city council to enact rent control, while St. Paul’s measure specifies a 3 percent cap on rents per year, with some to-be-determined provision for variances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis Council to be most diverse in city’s history

Hibah Ansari writes in the Sahan Journal: “In the first Minneapolis City Council election since the murder of George Floyd last year, new candidates won seven races. The 13-member council, the most diverse in the city’s history, will immediately confront crucial questions about public safety, rent stabilization and government structure. Among the new faces are Elliott Payne in Ward 1, Robin Wonsley Worlobah in Ward 2, Michael Rainville in Ward 3, LaTrisha Vetaw in Ward 4, Jason Chavez in Ward 9, Aisha Chughtai in Ward 10 and Emily Koski in Ward 11. Wonsley Worlobah’s win as a Black Democratic Socialist, as well as victories from Payne and Chughtai in Ward 10 marks the most diverse council in Minneapolis history and one with a majority of people of color. Eight out of 13 members are people of color and six of them are Black.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Thousands of Minnesota employers to be impacted by federal vaccine rules

Christopher Snowbeck writes for the Star Tribune, “Thousands of Minnesota employers have just weeks to comply with federal rules calling on workers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly to show they’ve not been infected with the pandemic virus. The rules weren’t a surprise, but Thursday’s announcement set the timeline and specified that employers won’t have to cover testing costs. Companies with 100 or more employees must ensure all their workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, at which point those who are not must wear masks and undergo weekly testing, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How every Minneapolis ward voted on each of the ballot questions

On Tuesday night, the results of three contentious ballot measures in Minneapolis became known: a measure to strengthen the mayor’s office by vesting most executive power in it passed, a measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety failed, and a measure allowing the City Council to enact a rent control ordinance passed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Carter re-elected in St. Paul; rent-stabilization measure passes

Election night in St. Paul lived up to the city’s reputation — quieter than next-door Minneapolis. All the big races in St. Paul — the mayor’s race, a ballot measure on rent control and four school board races — were decided just before midnight on Election Day, while voters in Minneapolis will have to wait until ranked-choice voting tabulation finishes Wednesday to learn the final outcome of the mayor’s race and several city council races.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gardens#Sustainable Landscaping#Water Quality#Infrastructure#Transportation
MinnPost

The history of Bemidji’s lakeside public library

For five decades, Bemidji’s public library operated in a one-story, brick-and-stone neo-classical structure designed by Haxby & Gillespie and built in 1909. It is a well-preserved example of the libraries throughout Minnesota—and the United States—that were financed by Andrew Carnegie. The first Bemidji library was housed in the city’s old...
BEMIDJI, MN
MinnPost

With revitalized leadership, a Twin Cities NAMI affiliate is flexing its muscles — by focusing county-level advocacy

When Mindy Greiling first retired from her long career as a state legislator, all she really wanted to do was step back and take it easy. So when longtime leaders of NAMI Ramsey County, a struggling affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota, asked if she’d be interested in joining their organization, Greiling gave them the answer she was giving everyone at the time. Even though she’d been involved with the organization back in the late 1990s and early 2000s when her son Jim was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, she said no.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
MinnPost

Minneapolis homeless shelter expansion gets funding boost from city, Hennepin County

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council joined Hennepin County in helping to fund an effort to create more transitional housing for the area’s homeless. The project, run by Simpson Housing Services and located at the corner of 1st Ave and 28th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will increase the size of the organization’s current one-level shelter to five stories. And though the number of shelter beds offered now — roughly 70 — won’t change, the new space will dedicate the majority of the shelter’s beds into supported housing, which will include a suite of services to access affordable housing, mental health and chemical dependency treatment, job placement, and more.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

After being destroyed last summer, Minnesota Transitions Charter School is back open in a new building — and with a new sense of purpose

Prior to the destruction of Minnesota Transitions Charter School’s Secondary School (MTS) amid the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, both Shawn Fondow and Brian Lloyd, the principal and dean of students of the school respectively, knew the school had to make some changes. But it took the combination of a pandemic and days of civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd to realize what those changes needed to be.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Another reason to support rent stabilization in St. Paul: students without homes

At the end of last school year, SPPS had 969 students supported by its Project Reach program. That is a heartbreaking number, and it’s already gone up almost 12% this year. When I think about the start of the school day, I see the buses making their rounds and arriving at schools across St. Paul. It’s part of the normal rhythms of learning. But when I think about the rent stabilization ballot initiative we’ll be voting on this year in St. Paul, I think about the growing number of vans bringing students to school — because those vans provide transportation to students with unstable housing who are enrolled in Project Reach. Voting yes on rent stabilization is critical to ensuring our kids experiencing housing insecurity can have a quality education.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

The Twin Cities’ most important bicycle mapmaker is retiring

Kids today will likely never understand what a life-saver a great bike map can be. Maps are critical because, compared to navigating by car, bicycling offers special challenges. You never want to find yourself routed onto a busy highway with no shoulder, or — as I have done — following bike route signage directly onto an I-94 on-ramp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul imposes vaccine mandate for all city workers

Nick Woltman writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Mayor Melvin Carter announced the new vaccine mandate Thursday afternoon in a video address that was sent to all of the city’s roughly 4,000 workers, according to a spokesman for the mayor’s office. City employees have until Dec. 31 to receive a complete vaccine series, and they must provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 14, Carter said in the video. … Unlike the vaccine mandate covering municipal employees in Minneapolis, St. Paul’s does not offer the option of regular testing in lieu of a jab, setting up a potential clash with the city’s unionized workforce.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Could fish farming take off in Minnesota? And should it?

Over the next three years, a team of Minnesota researchers will use state taxpayer money to find the best way to grow a type of minnow, known as golden shiners, in captivity. If successful, raising the fish could help the state address a dire bait shortage that has crimped anglers of bigger prizes like walleye and northern pike. The project involves cultivating golden shiners indoors, in outdoor human-made ponds, and as part of a vegetable farm.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy