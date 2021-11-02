CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police allege woman told husband he had Alzheimer’s to steal $600,000 over 20 years

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uydyw_0ckFGjjb00


A 63-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested after allegedly convincing her husband that he had Alzheimer's for 20 years as part of a scam to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from him.

Donna Marino convinced her husband that he was suffering from Alzheimer's to cash her husband's pension checks, worker compensation, and his Social Security payments, making off with approximately $600,000 over the years, according to a police report from the East Haven Police Department, the Washington Post reported .

"She was making up stories in the morning telling him that he was running around the house chasing her. He was chasing her saying, 'Get out of my house. I don't know you,'" the daughter told WTSB News, explaining that Marino was able to hide what she was doing by convincing her father he had Alzheimer's and using her power of attorney status.

WIFE IN PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH SPY CASE FIGHTS FOR HER RELEASE

While Marino's 73-year-old husband informed police that he believed the theft began in 1999, the man's daughter, Elena Marino, reported her suspicions in March 2019 that a fraud was taking place, according to a news release, the outlet reported. Elena became suspicious upon discovering paperwork for credit cards her father had no knowledge of, alleging that Marino had forged his signature.

Initially, the husband told police that Marino was in charge of the finances, eventually having his daughter tell them that he wished to drop charges against his wife . Subsequently, the couple divorced and the man reopened the investigation against Marino, according to the news release.

Marino admitted to police during an interview in January 2021 that she had spent 13 years engaged in the forgery and theft of her husband's funds, according to the police report. According to police investigators, Marino was able to steal roughly $216,000 out of her husband's pension payments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Marino, who was arrested on Oct. 27, was charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery, according to the police report. The woman was later released from jail and was given a court date of Nov. 29.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the East Haven Police Department for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in police custody after officers say she shot her husband on Sunday afternoon. According to the Madisonville Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Harrig Street. Police say officers were sent in response to a domestic violence complaint. When police arrived,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Former lover of woman whose plot to kill husband was featured on Cops found dead 12 years after being turned in

The former lover of a Florida woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been found dead 12 years after he turned her in to police.Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead on 24 October at his home in Sebring, Florida, according to a police report. The cause of death is still pending.Mr Shihadeh had dated Dalia Dippolito about a decade before he went to Boynton Beach Police in 2009 and claimed she had asked him to help hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.Police set up a sting with an undercover officer posing as a hitman, who...
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: 74-Year-Old Boca Man Had Gun To Deal With Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Michael Gurfinkiel, according to a police report, was ready to deal with his girlfriend’s boyfriend who he does not like. The 74-year-old resident of the condo building at 2519 North Ocean Boulevard was allegedly standing in a hallway in […] The article POLICE: 74-Year-Old Boca Man Had Gun To Deal With Girlfriend’s Boyfriend appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Husband#Alzheimer#Forgery#Social Security#The Washington Post#Wtsb News
Kansas City Star

Kansas City police find missing 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Update: Evelyn Whitmire-Cooperider has been found safe, police say. A 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, according to police. Evelyn Whitmire-Cooperider was last seen at 3:45 p.m. walking south from Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City at 4401 Wornall Road, according...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Year In Jail For Stealing Social Security Benefits Meant For His Mother After She Died

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Baltimore man will serve a year in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was sentenced for stealing Social Security benefits intended for his mother, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Wardell Lester, Jr. stole nearly $224,000 in monthly benefits payments intended for his mother from September 1997 until January 2018 after he did not notify the Social Security Administration she had died September 1997, according to the statement. He falsely reported he spent the money on her behalf but was required to file annual reports documenting the transactions that used those funds, which were supposed to be spent on housing, food, and personal items, according to the statement. Lester admitted to investigators in January 2019 that he spent the money on drugs and living expenses, as well as falsifying accounting forms. He apologized for the theft but continued to do so until the Social Security Administration terminated the benefits in May 2019.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Dad Didn’t Protect Son From Fatal Beating That Made ‘Small Intestine Explode.’ He’s Now Facing Decades in Prison.

A Virginia father who failed to protect his 4-year-old boy from a 2018 fatal beating has been found guilty of numerous charges that could land him in prison for years. According to The Virginian-Pilot, a Norfolk jury found Hank Larkin Smith Jr. guilty last week of homicide and three felony child abuse counts. Smith’s stepson, Robert “Robbie” Bolsinger-Hartshorn, who was 14 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing 4-year-old Larkin Carr while his mother, Catherine Louise Seals, and Smith weren’t at home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
166K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy