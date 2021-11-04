CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Coats for Acadiana set for Nov. 4 — see the list of locations where you can drop off coats for kids

 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — No one should have to be cold in the winter, and that’s why KLFY and St. Edmond’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus are teaming up once again for Coats for Acadiana.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, you can drop off new or gently used coats for kids and adults across Lafayette Parish at most Home Bank locations or at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. Coats will be donated to those who need them.

Below is a complete list of the 12 drop-off locations around Acadiana:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

