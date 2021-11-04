Coats for Acadiana set for Nov. 4 — see the list of locations where you can drop off coats for kids
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — No one should have to be cold in the winter, and that’s why KLFY and St. Edmond’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus are teaming up once again for Coats for Acadiana.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, you can drop off new or gently used coats for kids and adults across Lafayette Parish at most Home Bank locations or at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. Coats will be donated to those who need them.
Below is a complete list of the 12 drop-off locations around Acadiana:
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- St. Edmond’s Catholic Church, 4131 W. Congress St., Lafayette — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Home Bank locations during regular business hours:
- 503 Kaliste Saloom Rd. , Lafayette
- 1245 Camellia Blvd., Ste 100 , Lafayette
- 1001 Johnston St. , Lafayette
- 1020 Coolidge Blvd. , Lafayette
- 2810 Johnston St. , Lafayette
- 4202 Johnston St. , Lafayette
- 5028 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. , Lafayette
- 100 Albertson Pkwy. , Broussard
- 1219 Albertson Pkwy. , Broussard
- 806 Veterans Dr. , Carencro
- 800 I-10 S. Frontage Rd. , Scott
