Let’s just say that the honoring of Alabama’s 2011 national championship team might have gone a bit too far. The guys from that team came together for a 10-year reunion on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and they were honored at midfield before the game. Then, in four quarters of football that explained everything about college football in 2021, that championship team from a different era of this sport watched a game that felt in spirit more like Alabama’s grinding defensive struggle against LSU from a decade ago than anything we’ve seen in a few years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO