Top Democrat dismisses need for budget report before House votes on spending plan

By Aris Folley
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Bonnie Cash

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), chairman of the House Budget Committee, threw cold water on calls from moderate Democrats to hold off on passing the party's sweeping social spending package until a cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is released.

“When you have most of the bill is written in a way that you know what the amount is — I mean, if you say you're gonna spend $400 billion on child care and pre-K education, that's what you're gonna spend,” Yarmuth told reporters while heading into a caucus meeting on Tuesday.

“So, you know, it's a little bit different on the revenue side, because that's more uncertain. But I think anybody who doesn't think they have a pretty good idea of the net investment of this bill is not really taking the time to look at it,” he added.

Yarmuth’s comments came shortly after sources told Punchbowl News that five House moderates are pushing for a CBO score on the legislation before the bill is brought to a floor vote. They are Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.) and Ed Case (D-Hawaii).

Others have also called for more information about the costs for the spending bill.

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) said on Monday that it would “be optimal” if the CBO score could come out before the House takes up its spending bill.

“But I am willing, if I can get some numbers that I think are solid before that, I'm willing to take that into consideration,” she said.

“I know a lot of us want to make sure the numbers are nailed down and make sure that we know what's actually in the bill before we vote. So I think a lot of that can be accomplished very quickly, but remains to be seen,” Bourdeaux said.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key centrist holdout, also appeared to warn against the bill being brought up in the House without a CBO score on Monday, calling instead for his party to "allow time for complete transparency and analysis" of the measure.

The calls could spell trouble for Democrats who were hoping to pass the spending plan as early as this week.

Yarmuth said on Monday that it could take roughly two weeks until the CBO releases its cost estimate for the spending plan, which is expected to unlock funding for a number of party-backed priorities, including affordable housing and free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as clean energy tax credits.

Democrats, who hold razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, plan to pass the bill using a process called budget reconciliation, which will allow them to advance the legislation in the upper chamber with a simple majority, bypassing the GOP filibuster.

However, the party can only afford three defections in the House, and no defections in the evenly split Senate, to pass the bill, which is likely to fetch zero support from Republicans in either chamber.

Related
The Independent

Judgement day for Biden’s agenda as Democrats plan to vote on Build Back Better and infrastructure

House Democrats plan to vote on both their social spending bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in a crucial test for President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned the vote for as early as Thursday, but unresolved issues between progressive Democrats and moderates in the House over drug pricing and immigration meant negotiations were happening during floor votes last night and the House adjourned late in the evening without a final deal.“I don’t know how far along things are but my hope is that it will be passed this weekend,” Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,...
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
Deadline

House Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, Giving Joe Biden A Key Legislative Victory

FIFTH UPDATE, 9:37 PM PT: The House of Representatives passed a key part of Joe Biden’s agenda, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, late tonight, following a long day of wrangling to bring the legislation to a vote. The bill now goes to Biden’s desk for him to sign. In the end, the legislation passed with a relatively comfortable margin, 228-206, with Democrats cheering and clapping when the tally passed 218, enough for passage, and then when the final vote was announced. Thirteen Republicans joined with 215 Democrats to pass the bill. Their enthusiasm  followed a long day in which there were doubts that...
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package—though it was unclear if there would be enough support for passage of either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over Biden’s […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WABE

House is poised for a vote on its spending plan, but hurdles remain

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda on Friday, following months of tense in-party negotiating on Democratic priorities like paid family leave and prescription drug pricing. Still, elements of the latest version of the $1.75 trillion social spending package continue to face opposition.
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

House Democrats delay $1.85T social bill, plan infrastructure vote

WASHINGTON — Top Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on their 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, as infighting between progressives and moderates once again sidetracked the pillar of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. In a bid to hand him a needed victory, leaders still prepared to...
POLITICO

There's little chance that the Congressional Budget Office would have a score of the Democrats' big spending bill in time for a vote this week, said the House Budget Chair.

But several moderate Democrats are demanding a CBO score ahead of a vote. "If we vote on the bill this week, we will not have a score," House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said Monday night during votes. The Democrats' social spending bill —still not final — would likely take...
Roll Call Online

Centrist Democrats balk at quick House vote on budget bill

House Democratic leaders may not have the votes to pass their budget reconciliation package this week, after five moderates said they won’t support it until they have time to review the final text and corresponding cost estimates that aren't yet available. Top Democrats said on Tuesday they hoped to finish...
