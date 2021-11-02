CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

A Bank With A Charitable Ethos And No Building

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Melamed’s home office is filled with high-tech equipment — computers, microphones, cameras for Zoom. But the most visible keyboard is not connected to his laptop. It’s a full-sized one meant for making music. Melamed, who co-founded and serves as CEO of Spiral, a startup combining digital banking with...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Customers Bank builds infrastructure to serve crypto clients

Customers Bank in West Reading, Pennsylvania, said this week it had signed up several cryptocurrency businesses as customers, making it one of a relatively small group of banks willing to take on such clients. Signature Bank in New York and Silvergate Bank in La Jolla, California, have been catering to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
rigzone.com

Lamprell Secures $45M Bank Loan To Build Jack-Up Duo

Lamprell has signed a $45 million revolving trade loan facility to cover the costs of building two IMI jack-up rigs. Construction specialist Lamprell has signed a $45 million revolving trade loan facility to cover the costs of building two IMI jack-up rigs. Lamprell said that it secured the funding for...
ECONOMY
wjhl.com

Charitable Tax Contributions

(WJHL) Leslie Salling, President and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands and Kim Holley, a financial planner with Cary Street Partners tell us about charitable tax contributions for the 2021 tax year. For more information visit www.UnitedWaytnh.org.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Savings Bank#Direct Bank#Mortgage#Neobanking Spiral#Fdic#Revolut#European
KATU.com

Clear Financial Partners: Charitable Giving

We're headed into the season of giving, but how do you know your charitable donations are going to a good cause? Tim Clairmont, CFP, MSFS™ Wealth Advisor, the founder and CEO of Clear Financial Partners and author of "What Should I Do With My 401k?", joined us to share the Clear Awareness Campaign and how it can help give you peace of mind in your charitable endeavors.
CHARITIES
Arkansas Business

Lender Says Bank of America Building Owner Defaulted on Loan

First Security Bank of Searcy filed a foreclosure lawsuit last week against the owner of the Bank of America Plaza alleging it defaulted on a $8.4 million loan, marking the latest legal fight involving the downtown Little Rock skyscraper. The Searcy bank also wants a receiver appointed to the 290,680-SF...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Lancaster Farming

Beware of These Charitable Giving Scams

Donating to charities and fundraising is a generous gesture. But how can you tell if your donation ends up in the right place?. In their “Charity and Disaster Fraud” report, the FBI describes charity fraud as schemes that “seek donations for organizations that do little or no work — instead, the money goes to the fake charity’s creator.” These scams can come in many forms, for example, by phone, emails, internet and social media posts, crowdfunding platforms, and face-to-face contact. While these scams can happen at any time, they are especially prevalent after high-profile disasters. Always use caution and do your research when you are looking to donate to charitable causes. After a natural disaster or other emergencies, carefully vet any contractors before hiring them to work on your home or business.
SOCIETY
Reuters

World Bank Group's IFC partners with South African tech group to boost digital infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with South Africa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity and roll out fibre-optic cable on the continent, the groups said in a joint statement on Monday. The link-up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, formally Liquid Telecom,...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
TrendHunter.com

Charitable NFT Collections

Guerlain, the luxury beauty brand, launched a series of non-profit NFTs. The brand embarks into the world of unique digital tokens as the International Contemporary Art Fair in Paris (FIAC) begins. Guerlain is participating in the event for the 14th consecutive year. This year's exhibition looks towards the emerging digital...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Florida Star

Israel Now Open To Individual Tourists

The time has come that travelers — and Israel’s tourism industry — have been waiting for, since the pandemic shut out much of foreign travel through Ben-Gurion International Airport in March 2020. As of Nov. 1, Israel reopened for individual travelers from all countries, without the need to obtain an...
IMMIGRATION
parsippanyfocus.com

How a Global Pandemic has Affected Charitable Giving

It appears that the global pandemic has had a profound impact on global charitable giving. In simple words, when the widespread COVID-19 forced everyone to restrain themselves within the four walls of the house, many businesses were forced to shut, and millions of people lost their jobs. This is what resulted in many organizations deciding to hold back their charitable giving. According to sources, the total charity given by the charitable organizations amounted to $410,02 billion back in 2017, which excludes many firms as they decided to stay discreet.
CHARITIES
Florida Star

Israeli Data Show Pfizer Booster 93 Percent Effective

A third (booster) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is 93 percent effective in protecting individuals against severe COVID-19-related outcomes, compared with two doses received at least five months earlier. This conclusion is based on data from Clalit Health Services, the largest of Israel’s four nationalized healthcare maintenance organizations....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Cleveland Business

Charitable gifts: balancing donor intent and institutional flexibility

Although tax planning is often suggested as an incentive for charitable giving, the primary reason individuals make charitable gifts is their emotional connection and passion for a specific mission or charitable need. While unrestricted gifts provide optimum flexibility for charities, many donors desire restrictions of purpose, spending/timing of a gift and/or name recognition in perpetuity.
CHARITIES
Forbes

The TOTAL Security Strategy: How To Build Trust With Banking Cloud

Dr. Ravi Gedela, Chief Executive Officer, Banking Labs Inc., an AI-powered financial intelligence company. Gartner forecasts end-user spending on public cloud services to reach $396 billion in 2021 and grow 21.7% to reach $482 billion in 2022. Additionally, by 2026, Gartner predicts public cloud spending will exceed 45% of all enterprise IT spending, up from less than 17% in 2021. The report focuses on building trusted cloud capabilities as a competitive advantage.
TECHNOLOGY
news9.com

Israel Announces Plans To Build Around 1,300 New Homes In West Bank

Israel published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, angering Palestinian groups. Israel authorities are also expected to discuss additional construction plans later in the week. The Israel Land Authority posted the tenders for new houses to be built in a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy