The Toronto Maple Leafs removed what could have been a massive distraction when they signed veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60-million contract extension on Friday. The 28-year-old Rielly would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer, and definitely would’ve received interest from a slew of teams. He also would’ve earned more than the $7.5-million-per-season payday he’ll be getting from Toronto; recently-extended young-ish defensemen like Rielly have seen their pay rate escalate to the $9-million-per-season level, and with so few experienced, mobile, smart D-men expected to be on the market in the 2022 off-season, there’s no question Rielly would’ve had teams lining up to pay him more than Leafs GM Kyle Dubas agreed to pay him Friday.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO