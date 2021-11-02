CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Expedia Group, Inc.

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Among other things, results revealed that quite a few firms are now facing a higher bar, and that reopenings have begun affecting consumer behavior in a number of ways. The deal for Grab would involve U.S. tech venture capital firm Altimeter Capital Management. Tech companies likely to see revenue...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. With its $2.46 billion target, Paytm would surpass Coal India's $2 billion issue in 2010 to become India's biggest IPO. Ahead of the offer, Paytm raised 82.35 billion rupees from 74 anchor investors including BlackRock and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board last week.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Expedia Group Inc#Reopenings#Grab#Fibrogen Inc#Bloomberg Radio#Mastercard#Gilead#Chinese
investing.com

Expedia Soars on Returning to Profit as Travel Rebounds

Investing.com – Expedia stock (NASDAQ:EXPE) climbed more than 15% Friday as business at its vacation-rental unit Vrbo boomed and the online travel group returned to profitability. Expedia’s net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter nearly matched the same pre-pandemic time. Vice Chairman and...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Nasdaq Tops 16,000, S&P 500 Hits Record High on Jobs Gains, Pfizer, Google

U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs again Friday, with the Nasdaq passing the 16,000 point mark for the first time ever, as investors add risk in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish take on rates and stronger-than-expected October jobs gains. The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 531,000 new jobs...
STOCKS
mynews13.com

Expedia, Pfizer rise; Peloton, Emergent BioSolutions fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Pinterest Inc., up $2.58 to $46.22. The digital pinboard and shopping tool's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Expedia Inc., up $24.67 to $182.22. The online travel company blew away Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts. Uber Technologies Inc.,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Google
Street.Com

Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A

Bids from Western venture capital investors for age-old Japanese names are only likely to increase. It's getting harder to find bargains among equities. However, insider buying seems to have picked up over the past few weeks. Help Coming for AMC Entertainment?. Following up on my earlier comments about movie theaters......
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Peloton Plunges, Uber Profits, October Wages, Markets Gain - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, November 5:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Nudge Higher Ahead of October Payrolls. U.S. equity futures moved higher again Friday, with tech stocks set to add to their recent slate of record highs, as investors add risk in the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish take on rates and tapering ahead of today's October jobs report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Simon Property Group Inc.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) traded today at a new 12-month high of $170.91. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 556,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares. Simon Property Group Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($168.27)...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Apple Reportedly Drops Mask Mandate at 100 Retail Stores

Consumer-technology titan Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report reportedly will drop the mask requirement for customers at many of its U.S. retail stores, starting with 100 outlets on Friday. The news was reported by Bloomberg based on a memo to Apple retail employees. “The positive trends in vaccinations,...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Qorvo, Inc.

There probably will be an intense period of market volatility that could stretch farther out than even I projected a couple of months ago. The Delta virus has more power to control both fiscal and monetary policy than does the data or do any of our leaders individually. Plus, quick...
MARKETS
TravelDailyNews.com

American Express Global Business Travel completes acquisition of Egencia from Expedia Group

LONDON, UK , SEATTLE, WASH – 2021 American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), the world’s leading business partner for managed travel, has successfully completed the acquisition of Egencia, the leading digital travel management platform. As part of the transaction, Expedia Group has become a shareholder in GBT. Expedia has also entered into a long-term agreement to provide accommodations supply to GBT.
TRAVEL
Seattle Times

Expedia returns to profitability after pandemic slump

Expedia returned to profitability in the third quarter, boosted by its vacation-rental unit Vrbo amid increased travel demand over the summer. Company shares surged 11%. Net income at the Seattle-based company was $362 million in the three months ending in September, compared with a loss of $221 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Earnings per share, excluding some costs, were $3.53, topping analysts’ estimates for $1.63, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 97% to $2.96 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts.
SEATTLE, WA
Street.Com

IBM Spinoff Kyndryl Holdings Begins Trading on NYSE

Freshly spun off from IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report, Kyndryl Holdings, an information technology services company, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Shares were down 1.9% to $27.97 at last check. "We’re ready for independence – and our customers are ready too," the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The notes will mature on the stated maturity date (November 5, 2024) unless they are automatically called on any call observation date commencing on October 31, 2022. Your notes will be automatically called on a call observation date if the closing level of each of the Russell 2000® Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index® on such date is greater than or equal to its initial level (2,297.191 with respect to the Russell 2000® Index and 15,850.47 with respect to the Nasdaq-100 Index®), resulting in a payment on the corresponding call payment date for each $1,000 face amount of your notes equal to such $1,000 face amount plus the product of $1,000 times the applicable call premium amount. The call observation dates, the call payment dates and the applicable call premium amount for each call payment date are specified on page PS-4 of this pricing supplement.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy