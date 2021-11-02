Is the Rise of 'Squid Games' Pushing Netflix Higher?

"If anybody is primed to be the 'Netflix of gaming' — a long-discussed aspiration of video game streaming services — you’d think it would be Netflix," says The Washington Post's Nathan Grayson. "This week’s long-awaited launch of games on Netflix comes at an auspicious time: Squid Game mania has overtaken the gaming landscape, with a wave of titles gamifying the show’s action sequences rising in popularity. But the streaming platform’s initial video game offerings do nothing to capitalize on that, despite Netflix owning the popular show. Of all the Squid Game copycat video games, not one is made by or belongs to Netflix. Earlier this year, the gaming industry fervently speculated as rumors and reports suggested that Netflix — the reigning heavyweight champion of living rooms across the world — was about to enter the video game arena. Flash forward to now: On Tuesday, Netflix added several previously released games (and one newcomer) to its Android mobile app. These releases have failed to garner much excitement. On platforms like Steam, YouTube and Twitch, however, players can’t get enough of fan-made games based on Netflix’s latest TV sensation, Squid Game. Case in point: The boldly named 'Crab Game' has managed to pull in tens of thousands of concurrent players on PC gaming platform Steam each day since it launched on Oct. 29. Twitch viewers have turned out in similar numbers to watch their favorite streamers play it — and in some cases, play it with them. Created by Daniel Sooman, a solo developer and YouTuber who goes by the handle 'Dani,' 'Crab Game' hardly sports the polished sheen you’d associate with a popular Netflix property, but it doesn’t need to. The allure of Squid Game-esque challenges paired with online multiplayer has been enough to transform it into an overnight hit. The fact that it’s free probably hasn’t hurt either... Then again, any sort of price tag would have likely upped the risk of legal ramifications."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO