Is the Rise of 'Squid Games' Pushing Netflix Higher?

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix (NFLX) has been soaring lately on excitement about "Squid Game," the hit series. We last checked out NFLX on Oct. 5 and wrote that traders who are long "can raise stops to $569 from $550. The $690-$700 area is our next upside price target." Let's see how things...

realmoney.thestreet.com

