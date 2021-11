With this support from investors, Awardco is primed to completely change the way organizations reward and recognize their people. Awardco's vision is reshaping an industry ripe for revolution in rewards and recognition while reflecting the growing trends of workplace disruption. "Employee recognition hasn't changed in 100 years, and it isn't working. With the Great Resignation impacting all areas of business, efforts to improve retention, engagement, and culture can no longer be a function of just HR. People are catching on to Awardco's vision: to drive culture and build true employee loyalty by aligning efforts across all areas of business operations," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco founder and CEO. "There are no shortcuts; addressing one area of the employee experience alone is not cutting it. Organizations must provide real value to their people. With this support from investors, Awardco is primed to completely change the way organizations reward and recognize their people."

